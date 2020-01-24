PHOENIX, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc. , a leading technology and third-party logistics solutions company providing award-winning Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, logistics service providers and carriers today announced that Renee Krug, CEO will share strategic expertise at SMC3’s Jump Start 2020 on January 27, in Atlanta.



Krug will be speaking on the panel, “When Today’s Supply Chain Meets Tomorrow’s Demands,” which will examine the intersection of technology and innovation in the context of today’s marketplace. A supply chain leadership veteran, Krug was selected to share her extensive expertise on how shippers can leverage technology-enabled 3PL partners to modernize their supply chains and seize a competitive advantage.

Jump Start 2020 is a three-day event that is focused on emerging trends, challenges and the newest innovations in the supply chain. Joining Krug on the panel will be leading supply chain executives including Wayne Spain, President and COO of Averitt Express and Mitch Weseley, CEO of 3Gtms. Bill Cassidy, senior editor of the Journal of Commerce will be moderating.

“As shippers’ needs continue to evolve, they are increasingly turning to 3PLs that combine technology and hands-on service for help and guidance,” said Krug. “Jump Start 2020 is all about the process behind this evolution, and I’m honored to share the stage with industry leaders.”

Ranked the 8th largest freight brokerage in the US by Transport Topics and voted an Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL provider for 2019 , GlobalTranz is driving strong growth with 25,000+ customers through technology innovation , a network of 34,000+ carriers, transformative M&A, creative products and superior customer service delivered by the some of the best people in the industry.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is leading the logistics software and services market in innovative technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2019, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #8 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.