FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada welcomes today’s announcement from Alcool NB Liquor (ANBL) unveiling a new rebate program to be offered to bar and restaurant licensees purchasing beverage alcohol for their establishments. The program will come into effect April 1, 2020.



“Bars and restaurants make up a sizeable share of the ANBL customer base and this new program will go a long way to strengthen their ability to contribute to the province’s tourism and hospitality industry,” said Luc Erjavec, Restaurants Canada Vice President – Atlantic Canada. “This is welcome news for our licensed members in New Brunswick, who have long awaited a volume discount on beverage alcohol similar to what is available in the other Maritime provinces.”

As part of ANBL’s new 3-year plan to become more competitive with neighbouring jurisdictions, its new program will offer licensees a 5 to 10 per cent rebate on wine and spirit products, and a 1 per cent rebate on certain categories of beer products. Further details of the program will be announced at a later date.

New program fulfills key ask from Raise the Bar report

Every two years, Restaurants Canada releases its Raise the Bar report on liquor policies impacting foodservice and hospitality businesses across the country. The 2019 Raise the Bar report called on New Brunswick to make good on its promise to give volume discounts to bar and restaurant licensees.

Restaurants Canada has been working closely with ANBL to bring about this critical policy change and looks forward to continuing to improve conditions for the province’s licensed bars and restaurants.

Learn more: info.restaurantscanada.org/raise-the-bar-new-brunswick

