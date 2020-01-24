In week 4 2020 Eimskip purchased 276,740 of its own shares, at a purchase price of 51,439,048 as further stipulated below:
|Date
|Time
|No. of shares
|Share price (rate)
|Purchase price (ISK)
|20.1.2020
|09:44:06
|69,185
|187.5
|12,972,188
|21.1.2020
|09:50:21
|69,185
|186
|12,868,410
|22.1.2020
|09:32:09
|69,185
|185
|12,799,225
|23.1.2020
|09:40:59
|69,185
|185
|12,799,225
|Total
|276,740
|51,439,048
The trade is in accordance with Eimskip‘s buy-back program as published on Nasdaq Iceland on 1 December 2019.
The repurchase according to the share buy-back program is completed.
Eimskip held 4,951,804 own shares prior to the notified transactions, or the equivalent of 2.65% of issued shares in the company, and holds 5,228,544 after them, or the equivalent of 2.80% of issued shares in the company.
In week 4 Eimskip purchased a total of 276,740 company‘s own shares. The total purchase price amounted to ISK 51,439,048 which corresponds to 10.29% of the maximum market value amount according to the buy-back program. Eimskip bought a total of 2,190,465 shares in the company amounting to ISK 410,318,739 market value in the buy-back program.
Buy-back under the program would amount to a maximum of 3,125,000 shares and the market value amount will not exceed ISK 500,000,000.
The buyback program was executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies and Chapter II of the Annex to Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, “Trade in own shares under buy-back programmes and the stabilisation of financial instruments.”
For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, head of Marketing & Communication via phone (+354) 825-3399 or investors@eimskip.is
Eimskipafelag Islands hf.
Reykjavik, ICELAND
Eimskipafelag Islands hf. LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: