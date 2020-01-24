In week 4 2020 Eimskip purchased 276,740 of its own shares, at a purchase price of 51,439,048 as further stipulated below:

Date Time No. of shares Share price (rate) Purchase price (ISK) 20.1.2020 09:44:06 69,185 187.5 12,972,188 21.1.2020 09:50:21 69,185 186 12,868,410 22.1.2020 09:32:09 69,185 185 12,799,225 23.1.2020 09:40:59 69,185 185 12,799,225 Total 276,740 51,439,048

The trade is in accordance with Eimskip‘s buy-back program as published on Nasdaq Iceland on 1 December 2019.

The repurchase according to the share buy-back program is completed.

Eimskip held 4,951,804 own shares prior to the notified transactions, or the equivalent of 2.65% of issued shares in the company, and holds 5,228,544 after them, or the equivalent of 2.80% of issued shares in the company.

In week 4 Eimskip purchased a total of 276,740 company‘s own shares. The total purchase price amounted to ISK 51,439,048 which corresponds to 10.29% of the maximum market value amount according to the buy-back program. Eimskip bought a total of 2,190,465 shares in the company amounting to ISK 410,318,739 market value in the buy-back program.

Buy-back under the program would amount to a maximum of 3,125,000 shares and the market value amount will not exceed ISK 500,000,000.

The buyback program was executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies and Chapter II of the Annex to Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, “Trade in own shares under buy-back programmes and the stabilisation of financial instruments.”

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, head of Marketing & Communication via phone (+354) 825-3399 or investors@eimskip.is