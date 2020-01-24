New York, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Membrane Filtration Market by Type, Application, Module Design, Membrane Material And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05382287/?utm_source=GNW

The market is driven by factors such as rapidly growing dairy industry, regulations for water safety & filtration, efficiencies offered by membrane filtration technology, and rising demand for premium products. High initial setup costs inhibit the growth of the membrane filtration market.



By type, the reverse osmosis (RO) segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The reverse osmosis (RO) segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR due to increasing demand from the water processing and beverage industries across the globe.This technology is used commonly for the demineralization and deionization of water.



Government bodies in several countries are also utilizing reverse osmosis technology to ensure access to safe drinking water to the population.Apart from the water industry, RO technology has gained traction in the beverage industry.



Water is the most important ingredient in the industry, and thus, beverage manufacturers are adopting this highly efficient technology for water purification.



By application, the food & beverage segment in membrane filtration market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the membrane filtration market is segmented into water & wastewater and food & beverages.Membrane filtration technology is gaining significant acceptance in the food & beverage industry for increasing the safety, quality, and shelf-life of the food & beverage products.



The major functions of membrane technology in the food industry, along with desalination include standardization, concentration, clarification/separation, and fractionation.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing membrane filtration market, due to increasing usage of membrane filtration in water processing plants for purification and in the dairy and food industries for pasteurization, sterilization, and concentration processes



The membrane filtration market in this region is majorly driven by the increasing use of membrane filtration technology for water purification.The growing population in major countries like India and China has led to a rising need for sustainable purification technologies to ensure the supply of safe drinking water.



The increase in demand for dairy products, government support for membrane filtration technology in water purification, the growth in the purchasing power of the middle-class group for quality products, and the rise in consumption of functional food are some of the key factors that are projected to drive the demand for membrane filtration technology in this region.



The global membrane filtration market for food & beverages is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Research Coverage

This report segments the membrane filtration market based on type, application, module design, membrane material, and region.



