LAS VEGAS, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Ventures Incorporated (Nasdaq: LIVE), a diversified holding company, previously announced that it was delaying the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019 to allow the company additional time to finalize its financial statements to be filed as part of the Form 10-K.



In connection with the delayed Form 10-K, on January 17, 2020, Live Ventures received a standard notice from NASDAQ stating that the company is not in compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Nasdaq notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of Live Ventures’ common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Under Nasdaq’s listing rules, Live Ventures has 60 calendar days from the date of the letter to submit a plan to regain compliance. If the plan is accepted, Live Ventures can be granted an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Form 10-K’s original due date, or until July 13, 2020, to regain compliance. Live Ventures expects to submit a plan to regain compliance or file its Form 10-K within the timeline prescribed by Nasdaq.

