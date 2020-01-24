BROOKFIELD NEWS, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: BPR) announced today the tax reporting information for 2019 distributions on its Class A Stock and 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred stock (NASDAQ: BPRAP) as shown below.

      
    2019 TAX INFORMATION - BPR Class A Stock 
   Total Box 1aBox 2aBox 3 
RecordPayableType of2019 DistributionTotal TaxableOrdinaryCapital GainNondividend 
DateDateDistributionPer ShareDistributionDividendsDistributionDistribution 
2/28/20193/29/3109Cash$0.330000$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.330000 
5/31/20196/28/2019Cash$0.330000$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.330000 
8/30/20199/30/2019Cash$0.330000$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.330000 
11/29/201912/31/2019Cash$0.330000$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.330000 
  TOTAL$1.320000$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$1.320000 
  PERCENT OF ANNUAL TOTAL 0.00%0.00%0.00%100.00% 
         
         
    2019 TAX INFORMATION - BPR 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock 
   Total Box 1aBox 2aBox 3 
RecordPayableType of2019 DistributionTotal TaxableOrdinaryCapital GainNondividend2020 Taxable
DateDateDistributionPer ShareDistributionDividendsDistributionDistributionDistribution
3/15/20194/1/2019Cash$0.3984375$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.398438N/A
6/14/20197/1/2019Cash$0.3984375$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.398438N/A
9/13/201910/1/2019Cash$0.3984375$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.398438N/A
12/13/20191/1/2020Cash$0.3984375$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.398438
  TOTAL$1.593750$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$1.195313$0.398438
  PERCENT OF ANNUAL TOTAL 0.00%0.00%0.00%100.00% 
         

Participants should refer to their Federal Form 1099 which will be mailed no later than January 31, 2020. Registered holders of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. should contact American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC at (800) 937-5449 for further information while beneficial owners should contact their broker with any questions pertaining to their tax forms.

Pertinent forms 8937 were published on the company website: bpy.brookfield.com/bpr.

Taxability of the 2019 distributions is not necessarily indicative of future distributions.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (“BPR”) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (“BPY”) one of the world’s largest commercial real estate companies, with over $85 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

Brookfield Property Partners are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com/bpr.

