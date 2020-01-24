NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) resulting from allegations that Blucora may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 16, 2020, Blucora announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), John Clendening, “has departed his roles as executive and member of the Board of Directors” and that Blucora “anticipates announcing a new CEO by the end of January 2020.” Blucora stated that Clendening’s “departure results from differences in views on the scope of Mr. Clendening’s authority as CEO.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell during intraday trading on January 16, 2020, on unusually high trading volume, injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Blucora investors. If you purchased shares of Blucora please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1756.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm .

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information: