Novi, MI, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Kramer-Triad Management Group will be hosting the Delinquent Assessment 101 online seminar for board members on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. EST.



To demonstrate its commitment to board education, Associa Kramer-Triad Management is offering a free seminar for board members designed to provide up-to-date information on relevant topics to assure community budgets stay on track. The online seminar will cover the roles and responsibilities of board members, different tools available to board members, and the first steps to take to assure community success.



“The Associa Kramer-Triad Management team understands the importance of providing educational forums to our client board members,” stated Kirk Bliss, ARM®, AMS®, CAM®, Kramer-Triad Management Group president. “That is why we are offering this free and convenient Delinquent Assessment Seminar for board members. We are excited to have industry experts, Ben Hippeli and Christine Thomas, from Axiom Resources, presenting to the attendees. We encourage all current or potential board members to sign-up and participate.”



To RSVP and receive the event link, email Chris Hancock at chancock@kramertriad.com.



