DUNN, N.C., Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLCT) (the “Company”), the holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 of $13.0 million, or $0.69 and $0.68 per basic and diluted share, respectively. This was a decrease of 5.4% in net income compared to the year ended December 31, 2018. Net income per share declined approximately 20.7% for basic and 21.8% for diluted share from the $0.87 per basic and diluted share reported for the year ended December 31, 2018. The additional decline in per share results is primarily attributable to the increase in weighted average shares outstanding during 2019 as compared to 2018, as the Company issued 5,270,834 shares of common stock in the third quarter of 2018 in a public offering. The increase in weighted shares outstanding was partially offset by common stock share repurchases completed during 2019.
For the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported net income of $3.0 million, or $0.17 and $0.16 per basic and diluted share, respectively, a decrease of 6.1% in net income compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019. The per share results were relatively flat on a linked-quarter basis due to a reduction in weighted average shares outstanding in the 2019 fourth quarter as compared to the 2019 third quarter, as the Company made additional share repurchases during the last six months of 2019.
The decrease in net income in 2019 compared to 2018 was impacted by expenses associated with new branches in Holly Springs, North Carolina (the Raleigh area) and Virginia Beach, Virginia plus the sale of our Six Mile, South Carolina branch and the closing of the Washington, North Carolina branch. Expenses were also incurred with newly opened loan production offices located in Winston-Salem and Durham, North Carolina in preparation for the anticipated February 2020 opening of a branch in Cornelius, North Carolina (Charlotte area).
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income was $11.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018. On a comparative quarter basis, the Company’s total interest income was positively affected by increased loan balances due to growth and increasing yield which was offset by an increase in securities at a lower yield and a reduction in other earning assets at a lower yield. Average total interest-earning assets were $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018. The yield on those assets increased 13 basis points, from 4.92% in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 5.05% for the same period in 2019. This was primarily due to higher rates on recently originated loans which was offset with a reduction of accretion from acquired loans on a comparative quarter basis.
The Company’s average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $17.2 million, to $801.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from $818.6 million for the third quarter in 2019 to take advantage of the reduced rate environment, with the cost of those funds decreasing from 1.52% to 1.46%, or 6 basis points. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company’s net interest margin was 4.05% and net interest spread was 3.59%. In the third quarter of 2019, net interest margin was 3.94% and net interest spread was 3.46%.
Net interest income was $46.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of $495,000 from the $47.4 million in net interest income reported for the year ended December 31, 2018. While the Company’s total interest income increased by approximately $1.6 million in 2019 versus 2018, this increase was more than offset by an increase in interest in the cost of funds of approximately $2.1 million. The Company’s increase in total interest income was fueled by an increase in loans and purchases of securities with higher yields. Average total interest-earning assets were $1.2 billion for 2019 compared with $1.1 billion for 2018, while the yield on those assets increased 1 basis point from 5.02% to 5.03%, which was primarily due to the increase in rates on purchased investment securities and other earning assets.
The Company’s average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $28.4 million, to $795.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, from $823.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, with the cost of those funds increasing from 1.15% to 1.45%, or 30 basis points. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company’s net interest margin was 4.04% and net interest spread was 3.58%. For the year ended December 31, 2018, net interest margin was 4.19% and net interest spread was 3.88%. The increase in the interest rates on deposits was the primary driver of a lower net interest margin in 2019.
Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality
During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $302,000, based primarily on loan growth and adjustments to qualitative loan factors related to trends in the loan portfolio. On a comparative quarter basis, the Company had a $395,000 reverse provision for the fourth quarter of 2018. In the third quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a provision of loan losses of $231,000, based primarily on net charge-offs of $478,000 and improved qualitative loan factors during the quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company incurred net charge-offs of $33,000, a net charge-off rate of 0.01% of average loans, compared to a net charge-off rate of 0.19% in the third quarter of 2019.
For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $438,000, compared to a recovery of $156,000 for 2018. This increase for 2019 was based primarily on loan growth and net charge-offs incurred that were partially offset by the reduction of qualitative loan factors. In 2018, the reverse provision was driven primarily by a reduction in the concentration ratios in commercial real estate and construction loans exceeding regulatory concentration guidelines. This reduction was a result of the Company’s equity investment of $25.0 million in the Bank from the proceeds of the August 2018 common stock offering. The net charge-off ratio for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 0.08%, compared to 0.0% for the year ended December 31, 2018.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $1.4 million, a decrease of $2,000 from $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. Service charges on deposit accounts decreased $5,000, to $303,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from $308,000 for the third quarter in 2019. Other non-deposit fees and income increased $121,000 from the third quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2019. Fees from presold mortgages decreased by $70,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $148,000, from $218,000 in the third quarter of 2019. The Company sold two investment securities in the third quarter of 2019 for a gain of $48,000. The Company did not sell any investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $5.4 million, an increase of $718,000, or 15.3%, from the year ended December 31, 2018. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $37,000, to $1.2 million, for the year ended December 31, 2019 from $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Other non-deposit fees and income increased $377,000 from the year ended December 31, 2018 to the year ended December 31, 2019. Fees from presold mortgages increased non-interest income by $256,000 in 2019 to $753,000 from $497,000 for 2018. The Company sold two investment securities for a gain of $48,000 in 2019. The Company did not sell any investment securities during 2018.
Non-interest Expenses
Non-interest expenses increased by $1.2 million, or 15.6%, to $9.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from $7.9 million for the same period in 2018. The following are highlights of the significant categories of non-interest expenses during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018:
Non-interest expenses increased by $590,000, or 1.7%, to $35.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, from $34.6 million for the same period in 2018. The following are highlights of the significant categories of non-interest expenses during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 versus 2018:
Income Taxes
The Company’s effective tax rate was 22.4% and 21.5% for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The Company’s effective tax rate was 22.1% for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Balance Sheet and Capital
Total assets at December 31, 2019 were $1.3 billion, a 1.3% increase from a year earlier. Gross loans at December 31, 2019 were $1.0 billion, up $43.9 million or 4.5% from a year earlier; total deposits were $1.0 billion, an increase of $12.4 million or 1.3% from a year earlier.
Retail deposit growth (excludes brokered deposits and internet time deposits) grew at a rate of 2.60% for 2019. Wholesale deposits decreased from $56.5 million at December 31, 2018 to $45.0 million at December 31, 2019 as we emphasized core deposit growth to replace wholesale deposits.
Agreement to Acquire Three Branches in Western North Carolina
On December 23, 2019, the Bank announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire three Entegra Bank branches in western North Carolina. Entegra Bank was acquired by First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company effective December 31, 2019. The branches are being divested as required under agreements with the U.S. Department of Justice, Antitrust Division, and the Federal Reserve in connection with Entegra’s acquisition by First Citizens.
The branches are located at 473 Carolina Way, Highlands, NC; 498 East Main Street, Sylva, NC; and 30 Hyatt Road, Franklin, NC. As part of the agreement, the Bank will assume approximately $180 million in deposits and will purchase approximately $110 million in loans. The transaction is expected to close in April 2020, subject to regulatory approval.
Comments of the Chief Executive Officer and Other Matters
William L Hedgepeth, II, President and CEO of Select Bancorp, commented, “Our fourth quarter results built upon the growth we experienced earlier in the year as we expanded into the Raleigh market with our Holly Springs branch and we opened in Virginia Beach with an acquired branch. Our second Charlotte office is on the drawing board with an expected opening date in February. We are building our capabilities with targeted hiring to support LPOs opened in the Durham and Winston-Salem markets. As part of our continuing review of the Bank’s performance, we sold one branch and consolidated another in the fourth quarter. We also entered into an agreement to acquire three branches in western North Carolina, and are excited to expand our footprint into these new markets.”
“Our core profitability improved as a result of proactively addressing the pricing of our loans and deposits. We were able to reduce the cost of interest-bearing deposits from 1.40% in the third quarter of 2019 to 1.33% in the fourth quarter. In this same time period, our yield on loans increased from 5.50% in the third quarter of 2019 to 5.51% in the fourth quarter of 2019. As a result, our net interest margin increased from 3.94% in the third quarter of 2019 to 4.05% in the fourth quarter of 2019. We are extremely proud of those performance improvements in this challenging rate environment.”
“We review opportunities for acquisitions and analyze each with a discipline designed to properly deploy the capital entrusted to us. Our share repurchase program remains active, and we are able to return capital to shareholders by buying our shares when market conditions warrant. We intend to retain adequate capital for any acquisitions which meet our criteria.”
Other matters of interest to shareholders are:
About Select Bank & Trust Company
Select Bank & Trust has 18 full-service offices in these North Carolina communities: Dunn, Burlington, Charlotte, Clinton, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Greenville, Holly Springs (Raleigh area), Leland, Lillington, Lumberton, Morehead City, Raleigh, and Wilmington, North Carolina; in the following South Carolina communities: Blacksburg and Rock Hill; and in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
About Select Bancorp, Inc.
Select Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Dunn, North Carolina. The Company primarily conducts operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, Select Bank & Trust Company, a North Carolina-chartered commercial bank that provides a full suite of banking services through its offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. The Company’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “SLCT”.
Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements regarding certain of our goals and expectations with respect to earnings, revenue, and expenses and the growth rate in such items, as well as other measures of economic performance, including statements relating to anticipated market share growth, and (ii) statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "projects," "outlook" or similar expressions. The actual results might differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements for various reasons, including, but not limited to: our ability to manage growth or achieve it at all; substantial changes in financial markets; our ability to obtain the synergies and expense efficiencies anticipated from our acquisition activity and branch divestitures and consolidations; regulatory changes; changes in interest rates; loss of deposits and loan demand to other savings and financial institutions; adverse economic conditions that impact our borrowers' ability to pay their debts when due; and changes in real estate values and the real estate market. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the Company's SEC filings, including its periodic reports under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, copies of which are available upon request from the Company.
|SELECT BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|19,110
|20,052
|20,397
|15,586
|17,059
|Interest-earning deposits in other banks
|50,920
|53,093
|100,584
|44,894
|121,303
|Certificates of deposit
|-
|500
|500
|1,000
|1,000
|Federal funds sold
|9,047
|10,728
|21,961
|9,809
|-
|Investment securities available for sale, at Fair Value
|72,367
|76,941
|83,102
|86,727
|51,533
|Loans held for sale
|928
|1,714
|826
|354
|580
|Loans
|1,029,975
|1,014,928
|997,062
|991,801
|986,040
|Allowance for loan losses
|(8,324
|)
|(8,056
|)
|(8,303
|)
|(8,510
|)
|(8,669
|)
|NET LOANS
|1,021,651
|1,006,872
|988,759
|983,291
|977,371
|Accrued interest receivable
|4,189
|3,902
|4,028
|4,120
|3,889
|Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta, at cost
|3,045
|3,045
|3,045
|3,342
|3,283
|Other non-marketable securities
|719
|719
|718
|738
|762
|Foreclosed real estate
|3,533
|1,442
|1,468
|1,046
|1,088
|Premises and equipment, net
|17,791
|18,150
|18,274
|17,715
|17,920
|Right of use lease asset
|8,596
|8,776
|8,953
|8,750
|-
|Bank owned life insurance
|29,789
|29,621
|29,451
|29,282
|29,117
|Goodwill
|24,579
|24,579
|24,579
|24,579
|24,579
|Core deposit intangible ("CDI")
|1,610
|1,803
|2,011
|1,866
|2,085
|Assets held for sale
|-
|-
|-
|668
|668
|Other assets
|7,202
|7,697
|8,141
|8,310
|6,288
|TOTAL ASSETS
|1,275,076
|1,269,634
|1,316,797
|1,242,077
|1,258,525
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Demand
|240,305
|243,889
|252,666
|240,262
|247,007
|Savings
|43,128
|43,355
|46,037
|48,080
|51,811
|Money market and NOW
|280,145
|283,414
|292,629
|262,169
|254,482
|Time
|429,260
|417,015
|438,918
|400,455
|427,127
|TOTAL DEPOSITS
|992,838
|987,673
|1,030,250
|950,966
|980,427
|Short-Term Debt
|-
|-
|-
|7,000
|7,000
|Long-Term Debt
|57,372
|57,372
|57,372
|57,372
|57,372
|Lease Liability
|8,813
|8,951
|9,086
|8,842
|-
|Accrued interest payable
|578
|596
|637
|519
|667
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|2,700
|2,993
|2,607
|3,927
|3,448
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1,062,301
|1,057,585
|1,099,952
|1,028,626
|1,048,914
|Shareholders' Equity
|Common stock
|18,330
|18,513
|19,262
|19,326
|19,312
|Additional paid-in-capital
|140,870
|142,878
|150,275
|150,877
|150,718
|Retained Earnings
|52,675
|49,634
|46,395
|42,947
|39,640
|Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust
|(2,815
|)
|(2,730
|)
|(2,652
|)
|(2,652
|)
|(2,615
|)
|Directors' Deferred Compensation Plan Rabbi Trust
|2,815
|2,730
|2,652
|2,652
|2,615
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|900
|1,024
|913
|301
|(59
|)
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|212,775
|212,049
|216,845
|213,451
|209,611
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|1,275,076
|1,269,634
|1,316,797
|1,242,077
|1,258,525
|SELECT BANCORP, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|INTEREST INCOME
|Loans
|14,124
|13,924
|13,515
|13,042
|13,503
|54,605
|53,796
|Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits in other banks
|258
|581
|456
|543
|678
|1,838
|1,618
|Investments
|434
|503
|601
|465
|363
|2,003
|1,421
|TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
|14,816
|15,008
|14,572
|14,050
|14,544
|58,446
|56,835
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Money market, NOW and savings deposits
|420
|433
|407
|356
|362
|1,616
|1,339
|Time deposits
|2,075
|2,248
|1,985
|1,753
|1,785
|8,061
|6,293
|Short-term debt
|6
|4
|26
|26
|43
|62
|328
|Long-term debt
|447
|455
|457
|458
|454
|1,817
|1,490
|TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
|2,948
|3,140
|2,875
|2,593
|2,644
|11,556
|9,450
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|11,868
|11,868
|11,697
|11,457
|11,900
|46,890
|47,385
|PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) LOAN LOSSES
|302
|231
|(207
|)
|112
|(395
|)
|438
|(156
|)
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
|PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|11,566
|11,637
|11,904
|11,345
|12,295
|46,452
|47,541
|NON-INTEREST INCOME
|Fees on the sale of mortgages
|148
|218
|230
|157
|204
|753
|497
|Gain on securities
|0
|48
|0
|0
|0
|48
|0
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|303
|308
|284
|266
|294
|1,161
|1,124
|Other fees and income
|995
|874
|814
|774
|746
|3,457
|3,080
|TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
|1,446
|1,448
|1,328
|1,197
|1,244
|5,419
|4,701
|NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|Personnel
|5,152
|5,124
|5,031
|4,971
|4,443
|20,278
|18,304
|Occupancy and equipment
|973
|1,073
|922
|727
|1,068
|3,695
|3,666
|Deposit insurance
|19
|(30
|)
|90
|105
|11
|184
|628
|Professional Fees
|503
|518
|483
|382
|382
|1,886
|1,394
|CDI amortization
|193
|208
|205
|219
|232
|825
|1,016
|Merger/acquisition related expenses
|171
|128
|107
|0
|0
|406
|1,826
|Information systems
|974
|852
|877
|789
|599
|3,492
|3,372
|Foreclosed-related expenses
|109
|(9
|)
|10
|30
|34
|140
|115
|Other
|1,000
|1,067
|1,086
|1,081
|1,095
|4,234
|4,229
|TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|9,094
|8,931
|8,811
|8,304
|7,864
|35,140
|34,550
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|3,918
|4,154
|4,421
|4,238
|5,675
|16,731
|17,692
|INCOME TAXES
|877
|915
|973
|931
|1,221
|3,696
|3,910
|NET INCOME
|3,041
|3,239
|3,448
|3,307
|4,454
|13,035
|13,782
|NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING
|Basic
|0.17
|0.17
|0.18
|0.17
|0.23
|0.69
|0.87
|Diluted
|0.16
|0.17
|0.18
|0.17
|0.23
|0.68
|0.87
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON
|Basic Outstanding Shares
|18,414,393
|19,028,572
|19,318,358
|19,315,686
|19,302,263
|19,016,808
|15,812,585
|Diluted Outstanding Shares
|18,460,118
|19,073,235
|19,359,492
|19,365,354
|19,360,050
|19,063,237
|15,877,633
|Select Bancorp, Inc.
|Asset quality
|For Periods Ended
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|Non-accrual loans
|5,941
|9,083
|10,521
|6,337
|7,257
|5,941
|7,257
|Accruing TDRs
|6,207
|6,477
|6,061
|5,246
|4,378
|6,207
|4,378
|Total non-performing loans
|12,148
|15,560
|16,582
|11,583
|11,635
|12,148
|11,635
|Foreclosed real estate
|3,533
|1,442
|1,468
|1,046
|1,088
|3,533
|1,088
|Total non-performing assets
|15,681
|17,002
|18,050
|12,629
|12,723
|15,681
|12,723
|Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|1,231
|2,296
|2,447
|3,146
|3,167
|1,231
|3,167
|Allowance for loan losses
|8,324
|8,056
|8,303
|8,510
|8,669
|8,324
|8,669
|Non-performing loans to period ending loans
|1.18
|%
|1.53
|%
|1.66
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.18
|%
|Non-performing loans & accruing loans past due 90 days or more to period ending loans
|1.30
|%
|1.76
|%
|1.91
|%
|1.49
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.50
|%
|Allowance for loans to period end loans
|0.81
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.86
|%
|0.88
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.88
|%
|Allowance for loans to non-performing loans
|69
|%
|52
|%
|50
|%
|73
|%
|75
|%
|69
|%
|75
|%
|Allowance for loans to non-performing Assets
|53
|%
|47
|%
|46
|%
|67
|%
|68
|%
|53
|%
|68
|%
|Allowance for loans to non-performing Assets and accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|49
|%
|42
|%
|41
|%
|54
|%
|55
|%
|49
|%
|55
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|1.23
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.37
|%
|1.02
|%
|1.01
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.01
|%
|Non-performing assets to accruing loans past due 90 days or more to total assets
|1.33
|%
|1.52
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.26
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.26
|%
|SELECT BANCORP, INC.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
|($ in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|Net interest margin - core:
|Net Interest Margin-tax equivalent (1)
|11,901
|11,903
|11,740
|11,496
|11,937
|47,037
|47,535
|Purchased loan accretion and early payoff charges
|(226
|)
|(210
|)
|(268
|)
|(200
|)
|(404
|)
|(904
|)
|(3,051
|)
|Net Interest Margin - core (2) (Non-GAAP)
|11,675
|11,693
|11,472
|11,296
|11,533
|46,133
|44,484
|Loans receivable interest income - core:
|Loans receivable interest income
|14,124
|13,924
|13,515
|13,042
|13,503
|54,645
|53,822
|Purchased loan accretion and early payoff charges
|(226
|)
|(210
|)
|(268
|)
|(200
|)
|(404
|)
|(904
|)
|(3,051
|)
|Loans receivable interest income - core (Non-GAAP)
|13,898
|13,714
|13,247
|12,842
|13,099
|53,741
|50,771
|Acquired and non-acquired loans:
|Acquired loans receivable
|129,595
|141,765
|152,090
|173,771
|186,243
|129,595
|186,243
|Non-acquired loans receivable
|900,380
|873,163
|844,972
|818,030
|799,797
|900,380
|799,797
|Total gross loans receivable
|1,029,975
|1,014,928
|997,062
|991,801
|986,040
|1,029,975
|986,040
|% Acquired
|12.6
|%
|14.0
|%
|15.3
|%
|17.5
|%
|18.9
|%
|12.6
|%
|18.9
|%
|Non-acquired loans
|900,380
|873,163
|844,972
|818,030
|799,797
|900,380
|799,797
|Allowance for loan losses
|8,324
|8,056
|8,303
|8,510
|8,669
|8,324
|8,669
|Allowance for loan losses to non-acquired loans (Non-GAAP)
|0.92
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.04
|%
|1.08
|%
|0.92
|%
|1.08
|%
|Total gross loan receivable
|1,029,975
|1,014,928
|997,062
|991,801
|986,040
|1,029,975
|986,040
|Allowance for loan losses
|8,324
|8,056
|8,303
|8,510
|8,669
|8,324
|8,669
|Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans receivable
|0.81
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.86
|%
|0.88
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.88
|%
|For Periods Ended
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2017
|December 31,
2016
|Tangible common equity
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|212,775
|$
|212,049
|$
|216,845
|$
|213,451
|$
|209,611
|$
|136,115
|$
|104,273
|Adjustment:
|Goodwill
|24,579
|24,579
|24,579
|24,579
|24,579
|24,904
|6,931
|Core deposit intangibles
|1,610
|1,803
|2,011
|1,866
|2,085
|3,101
|810
|Tangible common equity
|$
|186,586
|$
|185,667
|$
|190,255
|$
|187,006
|$
|182,947
|$
|108,110
|$
|96,532
|Common shares outstanding(3)
|18,330,058
|18,513,078
|19,261,989
|19,326,485
|19,311,505
|14,009,137
|11,645,413
|Book value per common share(4)
|$
|11.61
|$
|11.45
|$
|11.26
|$
|11.04
|$
|10.85
|$
|9.72
|$
|8.95
|Tangible book value per common share(5)
|$
|10.18
|$
|10.03
|$
|9.88
|$
|9.68
|$
|9.47
|$
|7.72
|$
|8.29
|(1) Net interest margin-tax equivalent reflects tax-exempt income on a tax-equivalent basis.
|(2) Net interest margin-core and yield on loans - core excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion, loan payoff charges and related deferred fees recognized related to early loan repayments.
|(3) Excludes the dilutive effect of common stock issuable upon exercise of stock options.
|(4) We calculate book value per common share as shareholders' equity less preferred stock at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period.
|(5) We calculate the tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill, preferred stock and core deposit intangibles, divided by the number of outstanding shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period.
|Select Bancorp, Inc.
|Selected Financial Information and Other Data
|($ in thousands, except share and per share data)
|For the Quarter Ended
|For the Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|2017
|Summary of Operations:
|Total interest income
|$
|14,816
|$
|15,008
|$
|14,572
|$
|14,050
|$
|14,544
|$
|58,446
|$
|56,835
|$
|39,617
|Total interest expense
|2,948
|3,140
|2,875
|2,593
|2,644
|11,556
|9,450
|5,106
|Net interest income
|11,868
|11,868
|11,697
|11,457
|11,900
|46,890
|47,385
|34,511
|Provision for loan losses
|302
|231
|(207
|)
|112
|(395
|)
|438
|(156
|)
|1,367
|Net interest income after provision
|11,566
|11,637
|11,904
|11,345
|12,295
|46,452
|47,541
|33,144
|Noninterest income
|1,446
|1,448
|1,328
|1,197
|1,244
|5,419
|4,701
|3,072
|Merger/acquisition related expenses
|171
|128
|107
|-
|-
|406
|1,826
|2,166
|Noninterest expense
|8,923
|8,803
|8,704
|8,304
|7,864
|34,734
|32,724
|25,153
|Income before income taxes
|3,918
|4,154
|4,421
|4,238
|5,675
|16,731
|17,692
|8,897
|Provision for income taxes
|877
|915
|973
|931
|1,221
|3,696
|3,910
|5,712
|Net Income
|3,041
|3,239
|3,448
|3,307
|4,454
|13,035
|13,782
|3,185
|Dividends on Preferred Stock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|3,041
|$
|3,239
|$
|3,448
|$
|3,307
|$
|4,454
|$
|13,035
|$
|13,782
|$
|3,185
|Share and Per Share Data:
|Earnings per share - basic
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.87
|$
|0.27
|Earnings per share - diluted
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.87
|$
|0.27
|Book value per share
|$
|11.61
|$
|11.45
|$
|11.26
|$
|11.04
|$
|10.85
|$
|11.61
|$
|10.85
|$
|9.72
|Tangible book value per share(1)
|$
|10.18
|$
|10.03
|$
|9.88
|$
|9.68
|$
|9.47
|$
|10.18
|$
|9.47
|$
|7.72
|Ending shares outstanding
|18,330,058
|18,513,078
|19,261,989
|19,326,485
|19,311,505
|18,330,058
|19,311,505
|14,009,137
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|18,414,393
|19,028,572
|19,318,358
|19,315,686
|19,302,263
|19,016,808
|15,812,585
|11,763,050
|Diluted
|18,460,118
|19,073,235
|19,359,492
|19,365,354
|19,360,050
|19,063,237
|15,877,633
|11,826,977
|Selected Performance Ratios:
|Return on average assets(2)
|0.95
|%
|0.99
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.03
|%
|1.12
|%
|0.35
|%
|Return on average equity(2)
|5.67
|%
|5.93
|%
|6.41
|%
|6.32
|%
|8.52
|%
|6.08
|%
|8.51
|%
|2.93
|%
|Net interest margin
|4.05
|%
|3.94
|%
|4.06
|%
|4.09
|%
|4.03
|%
|4.04
|%
|4.19
|%
|4.09
|%
|Efficiency ratio (3)
|67.02
|%
|66.11
|%
|66.83
|%
|65.62
|%
|59.83
|%
|66.40
|%
|62.83
|%
|66.93
|%
|Period End Balance Sheet Data:
|Gross loans
|$
|1,029,975
|$
|1,014,928
|$
|997,062
|$
|991,801
|$
|986,040
|$
|1,029,975
|$
|986,040
|$
|982,626
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,167,857
|1,153,612
|1,148,417
|1,103,691
|1,119,344
|1,167,857
|1,119,344
|1,063,322
|Goodwill
|24,579
|24,579
|24,579
|24,579
|24,579
|24,579
|24,579
|24,904
|Core deposit intangible
|1,610
|1,803
|2,011
|1,866
|2,085
|1,610
|2,085
|3,101
|Total assets
|1,275,076
|1,269,634
|1,316,797
|1,242,077
|1,258,525
|1,275,076
|1,258,525
|1,194,135
|Deposits
|992,838
|987,673
|1,030,250
|950,966
|980,427
|992,838
|980,427
|995,044
|Short-term debt
|-
|-
|-
|7,000
|7,000
|-
|7,000
|28,279
|Long-term debt
|57,372
|57,372
|57,372
|57,372
|57,372
|57,372
|57,372
|19,372
|Shareholders' equity
|212,775
|212,049
|216,845
|213,451
|209,611
|212,775
|209,611
|136,115
|Selected Average Balances:
|Gross Loans
|$
|1,017,750
|$
|1,013,331
|$
|982,876
|$
|985,059
|$
|990,504
|$
|1,004,051
|$
|987,634
|$
|732,089
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,166,758
|1,197,266
|1,160,387
|1,086,958
|1,141,604
|1,164,149
|1,119,344
|813,773
|Core Deposit Intangible
|1,680
|1,878
|1,741
|1,951
|2,171
|1,812
|2,547
|640
|Total Assets
|1,272,475
|1,300,137
|1,261,972
|1,238,847
|1,267,479
|1,268,728
|1,228,576
|898,943
|Deposits
|989,721
|1,013,504
|970,011
|949,771
|987,180
|981,132
|989,838
|738,310
|Short-term debt
|-
|-
|6,824
|7,000
|10,348
|3,414
|21,393
|34,523
|Long-term debt
|57,372
|57,372
|57,372
|57,372
|57,372
|57,372
|49,357
|14,239
|Shareholders' equity
|212,849
|216,556
|215,722
|212,130
|207,331
|214,324
|161,953
|108,709
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Nonperforming loans (4)
|$
|12,148
|$
|15,560
|$
|16,582
|$
|11,583
|$
|11,635
|$
|12,148
|$
|11,635
|$
|6,978
|Other real estate owned
|3,533
|1,442
|1,468
|1,046
|1,088
|3,533
|1,088
|1,258
|Allowance for loan losses
|8,324
|8,056
|8,303
|8,510
|8,669
|8,324
|8,669
|8,835
|Nonperforming loans (4) to period-end loans
|1.18
|%
|1.53
|%
|1.66
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.18
|%
|0.71
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans
|0.81
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.86
|%
|0.88
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.88
|%
|0.90
|%
|Delinquency ratio (5)
|0.34
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.48
|%
|Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (2)
|0.01
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.13
|%
|(1) Tangible book value per share (a non GAAP measure) is equal to total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, divided by the number of outstanding shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Please refer to the table above for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure.
|(2) Annualized.
|(3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as a non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
|(4) Nonperforming loans consist of non-accrual loans and accruing TDR loans.
|(5) Delinquency Ratio includes loans 30-89 days past due and excludes non-accrual loans.
Formats available: