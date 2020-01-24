NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: HABT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: HABT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Yum! Brands, Inc. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, HABT shareholders will receive $14.00 in cash for each HABT share they own. If you own HABT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/the-habit-restaurants-inc/

Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Eli Lilly and Company. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, DERM shareholders will receive $18.75 in cash for each DERM share they own. If you own DERM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/dermira-inc/

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MFSF)