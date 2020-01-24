NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust (“Lexington”) (NYSE: LXP), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced its final 2019 dividend income allocations for both its common and preferred shares as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV. Additionally, the return of capital on the common shares (Nondividend Distributions in the table below) was reported on Internal Revenue Service Form 8937 pursuant to U.S. tax basis reporting as required under Internal Revenue Code 6045B. A copy of the Internal Revenue Service Form 8937 was posted to Lexington’s web site (www.lxp.com) on January 15, 2020.
|Common Shares
|Record
Date
|Payable
Date
|Total
Distributions
Per Share
|Total Ordinary
Dividends
|Qualified
Dividends(1)
|Total Capital
Gain
Distributions
|Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain
|Nondividend
Distributions(2)
|Section
199A
Dividends(1)
|12/31/2018
|01/15/2019
|$0.1775
|$0.108800
|$0.000390
|$0.00
|$0
|$0.068700
|$0.108410
|03/29/2019
|04/15/2019
|$0.1025
|$0.062830
|$0.000230
|$0.00
|$0
|$0.039670
|$0.062600
|06/28/2019
|07/15/2019
|$0.1025
|$0.062830
|$0.000230
|$0.00
|$0
|$0.039670
|$0.062600
|09/30/2019
|10/15/2019
|$0.1025
|$0.062830
|$0.000230
|$0.00
|$0
|$0.039670
|$0.062600
|Form 1099 - Div Box
|1a
|1b
|2a
|2b
|3
|5
|Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock
|Record
Date
|Payable
Date
|Total
Distributions
Per Share
|Total Ordinary
Dividends
|Qualified
Dividends(1)
|Total Capital
Gain
Distributions
|Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain
|Nondividend
Distributions(2)
|Section
199A
Dividends(1)
|01/31/2019
|02/15/2019
|$0.812500
|$0.812500
|$0.002930
|$0.00
|$0
|$0
|$0.809570
|04/30/2019
|05/15/2019
|$0.812500
|$0.812500
|$0.002930
|$0.00
|$0
|$0
|$0.809570
|07/31/2019
|08/15/2019
|$0.812500
|$0.812500
|$0.002930
|$0.00
|$0
|$0
|$0.809570
|10/31/2019
|11/15/2019
|$0.812500
|$0.812500
|$0.002930
|$0.00
|$0
|$0
|$0.809570
|Form 1099 - Div Box
|1a
|1b
|2a
|2b
|3
|5
____________________________________________________________________________________
(1) Qualified Dividends (Box 1b) and Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.
(2) Return of Capital.
ABOUT LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and acquisitions. For more information or to follow Lexington on social media, visit www.lxp.com.
Contact:
Investor or Media Inquiries for Lexington Realty Trust:
Heather Gentry, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Lexington Realty Trust
Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com
Lexington Realty Trust
New York, New York, UNITED STATES