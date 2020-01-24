TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (“BlackRock”) (NYSE: BLK) today announces an update to the investment risk ratings of the exchange-traded funds listed below (the “Dynamic ETFs”). These changes will be reflected in the prospectus for the Dynamic ETFs that will be filed on or about January 24, 2020.



Dynamic ETF Name Previous Risk Rating Updated Risk Rating Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF

(formerly Dynamic iShares Active Canadian Dividend ETF) Medium Low to Medium Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF

(formerly Dynamic iShares Active Crossover Bond ETF) Low to Medium Low Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF

(formerly Dynamic iShares Active Global Financial Services ETF) Medium to High Medium

A copy of the standardized risk classification methodology used by BlackRock Canada to identify the investment risk levels of the Dynamic ETFs is available on request, at no cost, by calling us at 1-855-255-5951 or by writing to BlackRock Canada at 161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S1.

iSHARES and BLACKROCK are registered trademarks of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. Used under licence. © 2020 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. All rights reserved.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in Dynamic ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

