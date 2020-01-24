VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association for Mineral Exploration (AME), on behalf of its Board of Directors and 5,000 members, congratulates and welcomes the Honourable Bruce Ralston as Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources. AME is looking forward to working with Minister Ralston in moving forward key initiatives and priorities for the mineral exploration industry.



AME thanks Minister Michelle Mungall – now appointed to the role of Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Competitiveness – for her leadership and support during her time as Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources and for her accomplishments in support of the mineral exploration industry in British Columbia.

Commenting on Minister Ralston’s appointment, Kendra Johnston, President and CEO for AME, said:

“We congratulate Minister Ralston on his appointment as Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources. We are looking forward to working with him in promoting the value of a sustainable, socially and environmentally responsible mineral exploration industry and as the B.C. government continues to implement the actions of the Mining Jobs Task Force.

“We are also looking forward to continuing our relationship with Minister Mungall in her new role in nurturing a competitive mineral exploration industry that supports economic growth for communities in B.C.”

AME Contact:

Tracey Sexton

Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs, AME

tsexton@amebc.ca

604.630.3919

Twitter: @AME_BC

About AME

AME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of almost 5,000 members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in BC and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all British Columbians.

AME Mineral Exploration Roundup 2020

AME’S 37th annual Mineral Exploration Roundup conference is where mineral explorers, industry professionals and leaders go to network and is a driving force for mineral exploration in Western Canada and the North and South American Cordillera. The theme of the Conference is “Lens on Discovery” and the program will focus on taking a close look at those projects, innovations and expertise that exemplify the passion and skill in our industry. Roundup 2020 brings people together around exceptional technical sessions and networking events.is where leaders in mineral exploration connect.

Twitter: @AME_BC

#AMERoundup