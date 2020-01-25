New York, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chia Seed Market - Analysis of Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778127/?utm_source=GNW



- The European Commission has approved the use of chia seed in bread products, with a limit not more than 5%. The food industry, other than for bread, of various countries, including the United States, Canada, Chile, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico use chia seeds and its oil for different applications, such as, breakfast cereals, bars, cookie snacks, fruit juices, cake, and yoghurt.



Key Deliverables in the Chia Seeds Market



- Market analysis for the global chia seeds market, with region-specific assessments

- Market overview and identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors, which affect the global chia seed market and are instrumental in changing the market scenario on a regional scale.

- The report contains production, consumption, and import-export analysis for chia seeds, for different regions, considered for the study.



The Chia Seeds Market Report Holds Importance for the Following Stakeholders:

- Chia growers

- Enterprises providing agricultural inputs

- Traders and companies operating in the segment

- Crop processing companies

- Crop importers and exporters

- Investors/research institutions interested in the crop market

- Chia Seeds Market Report Customization Options



Policies supporting the crop production and trade

- Trade analysis

- Trend analysis

- Future of the crop market

