Expansion of Animal Derived Products Market = Growth in the Usage of Probiotics



Meat products are growing rapidly due to the high-quality protein, amino acids, minerals, and vitamins that meat contains. The growing population and rise in income, along with the changing food habits, have driven the meat market. Moreover, to satisfy the demand for the meat processing industry, livestock farmers need to produce high-quality and hygienic meat, which is a big challenge. For decades, around 60% of the meat production is obtained from the developing countries. The rising prices of commodities are further shifting consumer preferences toward cost effective and cheaper meat products, like poultry meat. Poultry witnesses the largest consumption among the various types of meat in the meat industry, which recorded a 4% rise compared to the previous year. The United States is the largest producer followed by Argentina, Brazil, and China. The growing global demand for animal products and processed meat has created an opportunity for feed manufacturers to enhance the animal productivity. Farmers are relying on feed to obtain high-performance and quick weight gain in animals over a short period of time. The expansion of the meat products industry has created an opportunity for feed probiotics to spur the market, as probiotics boosting immunity and enhance the performance of animals, by stabilizing the rumen environment.



Competition for Raw Materials with Other Industries



Feed prebiotics is extracted from natural sources, such as seeds, stems, roots, and leaves. The increasing cost of extraction from these sources, coupled with stringent regulations for waste biomaterials and wastewater treatment, has limited the feed additives market. Locally grown and easily available plant sources, such as wheat, onion, garlic, chicory, asparagus, etc. are used as major sources of prebiotics. However, these ingredients are also widely used for human consumption in the food industry. This has led to the competition for raw materials between the food and feed sectors. In the last 50 years, the global population has increased at an alarming rate, whereas the production of agriculture has been declining, gradually. The increased demand and a steady supply, along with unpredictable weather, have led to the competition for secondary raw materials with other industries. The major role of feed prebiotics is to enhance performance and health in animals. The increased usage of these ingredients in different sectors is creating a competition between the industries for raw materials. Moreover, the competition for raw materials with other industries affects the growth of the market.



Probiotics Market on Surge for Ruminants



Probiotics enhance the gut performance by balancing the good and bad bacteria and boosting the immunity of animals. Ruminants are the major consumers of feed probiotics, with a share of over 40% in the global market. Although ruminants are well-adapted for feed digestion due to the ruminal microflora, at times biochemical conditions prevailing in the rumen can prevent optimum feed utilization. Probiotics can, therefore, act as a rumen stabilizer, following a meal rich in readily fermentable carbohydrates. Ruminants consume a large amount of readily fermentable carbohydrates in their diet, which has adversely affected the ruminant population with ruminal acidosis. Researchers found that the ruminal pH drop can be prevented by consuming live yeast. Further, the consumption of probiotics through feed enhances the animals’ digestibility and prevents the pH increase. Among the different markets, dairy leads with a share of 58%. The high yield of milk and betterment of the gut performance of dairy have augmented the market among the ruminants.



Chinese Poultry Market on Evonik’s Radar



Evonik introduced its recently developed poultry probiotic product to the Chinese market. The German chemical company is using the China Feed Expo in Fuzhou as the launch pad for the product, Gut Care PY1. The chemical firm entered the US market with the probiotic in Jan 2017. Moreover, Evonik has plans to launch Gut Care PY1 in India and in every Asian country in the coming months, with at least one probiotic by 2018. In Dec 2016, Evonik ended the probiotic collaboration with Danish producer, Chr. Hansen, in the APAC region, citing plans to develop markets for its own probiotic feed additives instead.



The major market players include:

- Alltech

- Du Pont

- Royal DSM

- Chr. Hansen

- Lallemand



NOTABLE MARKET DEVELOPMENTS



- Tyson Foods said probiotics are one of the nutritional tools being used in its shift away from human medicine important antibiotics (dual antibiotics) in its broiler chicken flocks.

- NutriAd opened new plant in China.

- Dairy Crest announced animal nutrition research partnership with DuPont Industrial Biosciences.

- DuPont increased the US Probiotics Capacity by 70%.

- Arm & Hammer Animal Nutrition parent bought Agro Biosciences.

