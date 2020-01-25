New York, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aircraft Seating Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778122/?utm_source=GNW



The development of new lightweight materials may provide new opportunities for the growth of the aircraft seating market, and may also help the growth of the aviation market by providing more savings to the airlines

The complexities in supply chain are becoming a challenge for the aircraft seating manufacturers to increase their revenues. Measures are being taken to ensure that there are no disruptions in the supply chain of individual components, thereby ensuring smooth delivery of the complete aircraft.



Scope of the Report

The scope of the study is restricted to seats and their accessories, like the seat belt, seat frame/stand, actuators, cushions, cushion covers, hand rests, headrests, and assembly parts and systems. Electrical supplies, electronic components, and IFEC components that are installed inside the seat are not included in the study. Commercial aircraft seating is only considered in the study. The seatings of general aviation and military aviation are not considered.



Key Market Trends

Regional Jets Expected to have a High Growth Rate during the Forecast Period



In the segmentation by aircraft type, the narrow-body segment had the highest share out of all the segments in 2018, due to an increased number of narrow-body aircraft currently. However, the growth of the regional aircraft seating segment is expected to be higher during the forecast period. Although the revenues from the segment are very less compared to the other segments, the increased growth in the procurement of regional aircraft is expected to be a key growth driver for the same..



Asia-Pacific to Dominate the market



As of 2018, Asia-Pacific had the largest market share globally. Also, the region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The demand for aircraft components, like seats, from countries, like China and India, which are key aviation hubs in the region, is the main driver for the growth of the region. Orders for new aircraft are also high in the region, propelling the growth of revenues from the same..



Competitive Landscape

The global commercial aircraft seating market is highly fragmented, with about three companies leading the market revenue share as of 2018, while the rest of the companies hold minor shares. With the acquisition of Zodiac Aerospace by Safran of Sweden (which is estimated to help Zodiac improve its R&D capabilities as well as production capacity) the aircraft seating industry is expected to experience a considerable change in the market.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client’s requirements

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778122/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001