However, European Court of Justice ruling on genome editing and nonexistence of skilled professionals are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth.



On the other hand, scopes for the consumer genomics is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the Europe genome editing market in the coming years.

The biotechnological field is characterized as a continuously developing the technologies for the betterment of the health for all the living organisms.Therefore, the technologies for the genome editing is undergoing various advancements, the most recent advancement for the genome editing is utilizing the nucleases which include the zinc finger nuclease (ZFN), transcription activators like effector nuclease (TALEN) and (clustered regulatory interspaced short palindromic repeats) CRISPR Cas9 system.



The technologies has been successfully implemented in the several crops, including the Solanaceae plants, such as tomato, potato, tobacco, and petunia.CRISPR Case 9 among the three nucleases is the best for breeding, crop improvement, and the functional analysis of genes of interest.



The technology is best due to its simplicity and high efficiency.

The technological advancements are being carried out by most of the biotechnological companies.The companies are continuously involved in the research and development for the technologies and producing the products for the genome editing.



In addition, most of the start-up companies are involved in the development of the genome editing tools and services.For instance, UK based company, Horizon Discovery have discovered cell lines, the company has utilized the ability of the rAAV’s to amplify the cell’s own high fidelity DNA repair pathway.



The cell lines created consists of the precisely engineered, disease that are associated with mutations for the most widely studied oncology genes, such as KRAS, PIK3CA and BRAF.Moreover, the company is also license out its nuclease-based genome editing technologies to improve our efficiencies still further at first Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFNs), and then CRISPR Cas9 gene editing.



Thus, the technological advancement for genome editing tools by the market players and the start-up companies are likely to drive the market for the genome editing market in the forecast period.

In 2017, the CRISPR segment held a largest market share of 53.6% of the genome editing market, by technology. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to the simple, fast and accurate property of the CRISPR. Moreover, the TALENs segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 16.6% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025 owing to the properties provided by the TALENs the market for it is expected to rise in the coming near future.

Europe genome editing market, based on application was segmented into genetic engineering, cell line engineering and others. The cell line engineering segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. Moreover, the genetic engineering segment is expected to grow at the significant rate during the coming years owing to its sub segments such as animal genetic engineering and plant genetic engineering that are being carried out extensively. In 2017, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment held a largest market share of 61.2% of the genome editing market, by end user. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to the advantages of the CRISPR, the companies have enhanced their research and development for the drug discoveries that can treat various diseases. Hence, the market is likely to propel in the coming years.

