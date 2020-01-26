AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q4 2019 financial results, which will take place as follows:

Time: Friday February 14th, 2020 at 10:00 CET.

Place: AKVA group ASA, Bryggegata 9, 0250 Oslo.

The presentation will be held in English and it is open to all interested parties.



Dated: 26 January 2020

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com





Simon Nyquist Martinsen Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 63 00 42 E-mail: snmartinsen@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act