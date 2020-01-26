AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q4 2019 financial results, which will take place as follows:
Time: Friday February 14th, 2020 at 10:00 CET.
Place: AKVA group ASA, Bryggegata 9, 0250 Oslo.
The presentation will be held in English and it is open to all interested parties.
Dated: 26 January 2020
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Simon Nyquist Martinsen
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 63 00 42
|E-mail:
|snmartinsen@akvagroup.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
AKVA group ASA
Bryne, NORWAY
logo.gifLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: