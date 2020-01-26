AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q4 2019 financial results, which will take place as follows:

Time: Friday February 14th, 2020 at 10:00 CET.
Place: AKVA group ASA, Bryggegata 9, 0250 Oslo.

The presentation will be held in English and it is open to all interested parties.
  

Dated: 26 January 2020                     
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut NesseChief Executive Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:knesse@akvagroup.com


Simon Nyquist MartinsenChief Financial Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 91 63 00 42
E-mail:snmartinsen@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act