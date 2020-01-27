Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Telecom Network Infrastructure Market by Component (Product [Base Stations {Macrocell, Microcell, Picocell, Femtocell}, Infrastructure Components {Routers & Switches, Access Points, Firewalls}], Service [Network Consulting, Integration & Deployment, Support & Maintenance]), Connectivity Technology (2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G), End User (Telecom Service Providers, Enterprises), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of telecom network infrastructure will reach $00 billion by 2026. The rising adoption of cellular and other wireless devices is expected to contribute significantly to the market growth.

The companies operating in the telecom network infrastructure market are introducing new products and solutions that supports the 5G network. For instance, October 2019, Nokia launched Time-sensitive Packet Switch (TPS) Nokia 1830 that supports Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) and cloud-native architectures required to support time-critical services in 5G. This new launch helped the telecom operators to upgrade their network to 5G cloud RAN in a cost-effective way. Introduction of new products is helping telecom service providers and enterprise to rapidly upgrade their telecom network infrastructure.

The growing demand to commercialize the next generation 5G network is enabling companies to deploy advance telecom infrastructure. The 5G network provides enhanced bandwidth and speed capabilities as compared to traditional 4G and LTE network. The telecom operators are carrying out trials of 5G network for accelerating the commercialization process of next generation 5G network. The growing Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend is also resulting in demand for improving telecom connectivity across the enterprises. The BYOD is offering flexibility for employees in working from home, client location or in transit.

The increasing cyberthreats over the wireless telecom network is major concern due to increasing number of wireless devices. Inside a telecom infrastructure, cyber criminals can easily access sensitive data and information. In recent years, cyberattacks on telecoms service providers have grown in significantly, imposing a big challenge for them to protect their network assets.

The increasing demand for improved cellular coverage in rural areas is supporting the rising adoption of base stations. Macrocells are more suitable base stations used for providing connectivity in distant rural places. The rising demand for next generation 5G network is enabling companies to deploy advance 5G base-stations for rapid commercialization of 5G network.

The supportive government initiatives are fueling the telecom network infrastructure market growth in North America. The government authorities are emphasizing on upgradation of existing telecom infrastructure to access capabilities of 5G network. The government authorities such as Federal Communication Commission (FCC) and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) are focusing on improving regulatory framework for attracting more investment for deployment of 5G telecom infrastructure. The major telecom operators in the region are testing the 5G network for accelerating its commercialization.

Some major findings of the telecom network infrastructure market report include:

The increasing demand for smart cities across the globe is resulting in rising number of wireless devices.

The rising investment in telecom infrastructure in Asia Pacific region is supporting the market growth.

The supportive initiatives for commercialization of 5G network are propelling the telecom service providers to upgrade their existing telecom infrastructure .

. Major players operating in the telecom network infrastructure market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Nokia Corporation and NEC Corporation etc.

Companies operating in the market are focusing on development of advance small cells that can support next generation 5G network.

