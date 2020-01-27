Newark, NJ, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global brewery equipment market is expected to grow from USD 14.81 billion in 2018 to USD 28.7 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2019-2026, according to the new report published by Fior Markets. Growing popularity and prominence of craft beer is one of the driving forces. Also, the rising number of microbreweries and brewpubs and continuous innovation in the brewery equipment market are another two factors fuelling the growth of the market. The other factors responsible for driving the growth of global brewery equipment market is increasing consumer preferences for artisanal and craft beer as compared to traditional beer or other alcoholic beverages. Also, product innovations in the brewery equipment market have led to the growing need for updated and sustainable brewery equipment by beer manufacturers. These factors will boost the growth of the brewery equipment market over the forecast period. Moreover, an increase in the consumption of different beer products is driving the demand for brewery equipment across the globe. Increasing investment by the brewery processing sector along with monitoring of brewery processing in automated mode has increased the demand for brewery equipment, thereby fuelling the market growth.

The brewery equipment is defined as a set of several tools and monitoring systems used in brewing or processing of beer. The brewing process comprises of various steps such as milling the grain, malting, mashing, lautering, boiling, wort separation, cooling, fermenting, conditioning, filtration, carbonation, cellaring, and filling. Each process needs specific equipment to perform the task of brewing. The choice of equipment may differ on the basis of the volume of processing or as per customized demand of the beer being produced. The brewery equipment is utilized for the processing of beer in small-scale, medium-sized, or large-scale operations.

The increasing popularity of beer culture among end-users is anticipated to boost the global brewery equipment market during the forecast period. But high capital investment and maintenance costs are restricting the growth of the brewery equipment market.

Key players operating in the global brewery equipment market include are GEA Group AG, Deutsche Beverage Technology, Krones AG, Lehui Craft, Della Toffola Spa., Prospero Equipment Corporation, Brewbilt Manufacturing LLC, JV Northwest, Inc., Meura, Meto Brewery Equipment, Inc., Ximo Beer Brewing Equipment, Ziemann Holvrieka GmbH, Smart Machine Technologies, Inc, Caspary GmbH, Quality Tank Solutions, Craft Kettle Brewing Equipment, Blichmann Engineering, LLC, and Criveller Group among others. To enhance their market position in the global brewery equipment market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

The automatic segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 50.90% in 2018.

The mode of operation segment is classified as manual, automatic and semi-automatic. The automatic segment is dominating the market with the highest share in 2018. Use of automated processing equipment maintains the quality and purity of beer due to which it is highly preferable.

The macro brewery segment is dominating the market and valued around USD 8.87 Billion in 2018.

The brewery type segment is divided into segments such as macro brewery and craft brewery. The macro brewery segment has dominated the market in 2018. Macro breweries needs high capacity equipment to carry on large-scale beer production which leads to increasing demand for high capacity equipment. While the demand for craft beer is growing at a high rate, the market is dominated by the macro breweries segment.

The macro brewery equipment segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 61.20% in 2018.

The equipment type segment includes macro brewery equipment and craft brewery equipment. The macro brewery equipment segment is dominating the market with the highest share in 2018. This process involves removing unnecessary sediments from beer and improving the quality and flavour. This process involves the majority of the beer production method and should drive the industry growth.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Brewery Equipment Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Europe region dominated the global brewery equipment market with USD 6.10 Billion in 2018 whereas North America rapidly growing region in the market. Europe is dominating the market owing to its rising trend of low or no alcohol beer due to its health benefits. The region witnessed the presence of various large beer manufacturers. The increasing demand for premium and craft beer in the region, particularly in the UK and Germany, is also driving the brewery equipment market growth in Europe. North America is a rapidly growing region. It can be attributed to high consumption rates of beer in this region. The U.S. market has witnessed a sluggish growth due to consumer preference of mainstream beer over craft beer. Improvement in technology and use of premium grains as raw materials has improved overall characteristics intriguing consumer attention.

About the report:

The global brewery equipment market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion) and volume (thousand units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

