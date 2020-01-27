WISeKey’s VaultiTrust™ Delivers Secure IoT Digital Identities to Global Corporations

Generation, injection and management of digital identity for IoT objects is at the heart of many connected systems and offers secure anticounterfeiting and traceability solutions

WISeKey offers this unique comprehensive service with VaultiTrust

Geneva, Switzerland – January 27, 2020: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that it has commenced implementation of VaultiTrust large scale contracts for several clients. As per the terms of these contracts, through its VaultiTrust solution, WISeKey will be generating and inserting robust digital identity into secure elements used in critical applications such as smart grids, cloud security, drones, smart homes, Industry 4.0 and battery protection.

The expanding of Internet of Things (IoT) is convenient and allows the implementation of many disruptive applications, but it is also riddled with risks. As the intelligence of devices on the edge increases, so does the attack surface. Hackers can easily and remotely take control of devices, intercept and manipulate data, tamper with routers and servers and take control of applications. Cybersecurity sits on cryptographic tools that protect systems from device-to-cloud. WISeKey’s suite of hardware and software products create secure connections from the edge, where sensors and connected devices are creating data, all the way to the cloud, where decisions are made on how that data is processed and used. WISeKey’s VaultiTrust is part of this consistent offer.

“VaultiTrust illustrates the one-stop-shop strategy that WISeKey has put in place to best serve its customers seeking comprehensive security from device-to-cloud,” said Olivier Debelleix, Director of Brand Protection & Wearable Security Business Unit for WISeKey. “All our secure elements, including the new NanoSealRT and the VaultIC family, are supported by VaultiTrust which is at the core of WISeKey’s IoT strategy. VaultiTrust’s comprehensive trust service solution meets the security needs of many large players in the IoT market. Furthermore, in October 2019, WISeKey joined the SAP® PartnerEdge Program and gained access to a much broader range of software tools and security solutions for its clients. WISeKey has similar partnerships with IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and is an active member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord, working with over 150 leading companies to promote a safe online world.”

WISeKey’s VaultiTrust offers two modules: trusted data generation and secure elements provisioning. VaultiTrust takes advantage of WISeKey’s government grade security certified offerings and end-to-end digital security management to generate identity keys and efficiently install them into chips. VaultiTrust’s web portal complements the service by offering an easy way to configure, manage and track production. WISeKey operates FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified Hardware Security Modules (HSM) to efficiently generate secure data. These HSM are located in a WISeKey Common Criteria EAL5+ and ISO27001 certified backed up data center and the HSM can be shared only upon customer’s request. WISeKey also offers a cryptography customization service whenever needed.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY, SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.