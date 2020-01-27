The share buy-back programme runs as from 21 August 2019 and up to and including 31 March 2020. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1,000 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 47/2019 of 30 October 2019. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of shares
|Average
purchase price
|Transaction value in DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|3,069,013
|220.39
|676,384,861
|20 January 2020
|22,432
|253.76
|5,692,398
|21 January 2020
|23,940
|254.84
|6,100,965
|22 January 2020
|23,803
|254.99
|6,069,636
|23 January 2020
|24,400
|253.64
|6,188,750
|24 January 2020
|24,069
|253.12
|6,092,379
|Accumulated under the programme
|3,187,657
|221.65
|706,528,990
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 3,187,657 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.11% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact person: Simon Hagbart Madsen, tel. +45 89 89 71 85.
