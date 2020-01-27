Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market which estimates the global market valuation for depyrogenated sterile empty vials will cross US$ 1.4 billion by 2026. Rising adoption in sample collection and storage will drive market growth over the analysis timeframe.

Technological advancements in sterile vial manufacturing process along with the launch of innovative vials will render a positive impact on depyrogenated sterile empty vials market growth. Increasing need and usage of different ml of vials for dispensing various drug formulations coupled with improved storage capacity will fuel the demand for depyrogenated sterile empty vials over the coming years.

Some of the major depyrogenated sterile empty vials market drivers are,

Government policies to support innovative packaging in developing economies.





Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe.





Technological advancements.





Growing usage in compounding and clinical labs.

Depyrogenated sterile empty vials market is classified into different product segments such as 2 ml, 10 ml, 5 ml, 20 ml and more than 20 ml. The 2ml segment was valued over USD 200 million in 2019 and is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period. Benefits offered by 2ml vials such as convenient storage of solutions, useful for sample collection and open cap design for ease of testing encourage customer preference that will upsurge the segmental revenue. Moreover, these vials are useful for testing solubility or dispersibility of materials that will increase its demand over the coming years.

Package technology segment covers glass and plastic. Glass is further segmented into molded and tubular. Glass segment is anticipated to witness around 75% revenue share over the coming years. Glass vials enable biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies to effectively store and deliver critical drug formulations. Hence, increasing adoption of depyrogenated sterile empty glass vials in biopharmaceutical companies will accelerate the market growth.

End-use segment is bifurcated into clinical labs, pharmaceutical companies, compounding labs, contract manufacturing organization, distributors and others. Distributors will dominate the overall depyrogenated sterile empty vials market and are poised to reach around USD 500 million by 2026. High growth is attributable to increasing agreements and partnerships between vial manufacturers and distributors to expand the product outreach among different geographies and end-users.

Browse key industry insights spread across 250 pages with 300 market data tables & 8 figures & charts from the report, "Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/depyrogenated-sterile-empty-vials-market

Asia Pacific depyrogenated sterile empty vials market is projected to witness more than 8.0% CAGR owing to increasing health expenditure in China and Japan. Moreover, growing investment in R&D activities to develop innovative platform for fully integrated ready-to-use solution for aseptic manufacturing favors the regional growth.

Some major findings of the report include:

Various government and non-government organizations are supporting the development of innovative packaging of several pharmaceutical products that will eventually boost the industry growth.





Benefits offered by 2ml vials such as convenient storage of solutions and usefulness for sample collection accelerates the segmental demand.





Glass vials enable pharmaceutical companies to effectively deliver and store critical drug formulations.





Use of depyrogenated sterile empty vials leads to enormous cost and time saving, thus leading to higher adoption rate.

The prominent industry players in global depyrogenated sterile vials market and their subsidiaries are dominating the market, along with few new players joining the competition. The key market players held the maximum depyrogenated sterile empty vials market share owing to brand value, strong financial revenue and strong after-sales support. The major players in the market include Thermo Fisher, Schott, Stevanato Group and SGD Pharma. The other market players include DWK Life Sciences and APG Europe among others.

Major industry players have also focused on acquisitions, mergers and partnerships in order to increase their market share and further expand their operations. Acquisitions and mergers give companies access to proprietary technology that can help them expand or help eliminate competition.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Depyrogenated sterile empty vials industry 360º synopsis, 2015 - 2026

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Product trends

2.1.3. Package technology trends

2.1.4. End-use trends

2.1.5. Regional trends

Chapter 3. Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2015 – 2026 (USD Billion)

3.3. Industry impact forces

3.3.1. Growth drivers

3.3.2. Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.3.2.1. Surging demand for other parenteral packaging alternatives

3.4. Growth potential analysis

3.4.1. By product

3.4.2. By package technology

3.4.3. By end-use

3.5. Company’s product specialization, by therapy area

3.6. Porter’s analysis

3.7. Competitive landscape, 2019

3.7.1. Strategy dashboard

3.8. PESTEL analysis

