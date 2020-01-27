Correction: AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA (Registration No.: 40003031676, legal address: Cempu iela 13, Valmiera, LV-4201) (hereinafter, the Company) hereby informs that the audited separate and consolidated financial statement of Company of 2019 is anticipated to be distributed by 31 July 2020, not until 30 April 2020 as announced previously.

We would like to inform you that delayed publication of audited separate and consolidated financial statement of the Company for 2019 (hereinafter, the 2019 statement) is related to late publication of audited separate and consolidated financial statement for 2018, which was made public only on 6 December 2019. Audit companies were able to submit their offers for auditing the 2019 statement only after publication of the separate and consolidated financial statement for 2018. After publication of the 2018 statement, due to heavy workload of auditors, the audit companies offered to audit the 2019 statement only in May and June of 2020, and sign the auditors’ report only by 31 July 2020, as audits and advisory projects of audit companies were already scheduled for the time period from December 2019 to May 2020, and the available human resources were already fully booked. As a result, the Company will not be able to publish its audited 2019 statement by 30 April 2020, which is the statutory deadline.

We hope that our shareholders will treat these difficulties with understanding.

The Company informs that in 2020 submission of financial results is scheduled for the following dates:

unaudited consolidated financial information of a 12 months period during 2019 - on 28 February 2020;

unaudited consolidated financial information of a 3 months period during 2020 - on 29 May 2020;

unaudited consolidated financial statement of a 6 months period during 2020 - on 31 August 2020;

unaudited consolidated financial information of a 9 months period during 2020 - on 30 November 2020.