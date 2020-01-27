New York, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Center Liquid Cooling Market by Component, End User, Data Center Type, Enterprise And Region - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842619/?utm_source=GNW

The global data center liquid cooling market is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2019 to USD 3.2 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.6% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of the data center liquid cooling market include increasing need for energy-efficient cooling solutions, growing demand for compact and noise-free solutions, need for lower operating costs, and need for better overclocking potential.



Based on solutions, direct liquid cooling solutions segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period

Direct Liquid cooling involves the direct immersion of data center servers into special sealed containers filled with fluids that are non-corrosive and non-toxic.Direct cooling solutions are anticipated to experience good growth opportunities in warmer regions of the world, such as APAC and MEA.



Single-phase direct cooling solutions are cheaper to set up, but they tend to reduce the server lifespan. These solutions are, therefore, gaining popularity among data center vendors that utilize servers for a shorter time span.



Based on enterprises, the BFSI segment to hold the highest market share in 2019 in the data center liquid cooling market

The data centers in BFSI are characterized by larger server densities that generate high amounts of heat and require powerful cooling infrastructure.Moreover, with increasing budget constraints, cost-effective infrastructure solutions are becoming essential in the BFSI industry.



Thus, this industry focuses on lowering energy consumption by installing advanced data center cooling and innovative building management tools. Data center cooling solutions are increasingly gaining traction in this sector, globally; this can be attributed to their capacity to provide reliable and efficient high performance cooling to large data center facilities.



Based on regions, data center liquid cooling market in Europe to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The high growth of the market in Europe is attributed to the large number of colocation facilities in the region and the increasing adoption of indirect liquid cooling solutions.Data center colocation providers are increasingly adopting liquid cooling due significant benefits in reducing energy consumption.



Moreover, rising green data center initiatives are propelling the demand for direct liquid cooling solutions across the region.

Further, in-depth interviews were conducted with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Chief Marketing Officers (CMO), Vice Presidents (VPs), Managing Directors (MDs), technology and innovation directors, and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the data center liquid cooling market.

• By Company – Tier 1–10%, Tier 2–25%, and Tier 3–65%

• By Designation – C-Level–25%, Director Level–50%, and Others–25%

• By Region – North America–40%, Europe–30%, and APAC–20%, RoW – 10%



The data center liquid cooling market comprises major providers, such as Asetek (Denmark), Rittal (Germany), Vertiv (US), Green Revolution Cooling (US), Midas Green Technologies (US), Allied Control (Hong Kong), Schneider Electric (France), Chilldyne (US), CoolIT Systems (Canada), Submer (Spain), Iceotope (UK), Fujitsu (Japan), Aspen Systems (US), DCX The Liquid Cooling Company (Poland), Ebullient (US), Aquila Group (US), ExaScaler (Japan), Cooler Master Co (China), Asperitas (Netherland), Liqit.io (Ukraine). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the data center liquid cooling market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The data center liquid cooling market revenue is primarily classified into revenues from solutions and services.Solutions revenue is associated with data center liquid cooling solutions, such as direct liquid cooling and indirect liquid cooling.



Furthermore, services revenue is associated with design and consulting, installation and deployment, support and maintenance services. The market is also segmented on the basis of end user, data center type, enterprises, and region.



Key benefits of the report

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall data center liquid cooling market and the subsegments.This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report would also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

