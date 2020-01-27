



Data Respons ASA will release the fourth quarter results Thursday 30 January 2020. The report will be made available at 7:30 a.m. at www.datarespons.com/investor and newsweb.no.

The Company will present the results at 8:30 a.m. at Hotel Continental (Salen) at Stortingsgata 24, Oslo. CEO Kenneth Ragnvaldsen and CFO Rune Wahl will hold the presentation. The presentation will be held in English and will be broadcasted live via webcast. The webcast may be followed live at www.datarespons.com/webcast. A recorded version of the presentation will also be available after the broadcast has concluded.

For further information:

Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO, Data Respons ASA, tel. +47 913 90 918.

Rune Wahl, CFO, Data Respons ASA, tel. + 47 950 36 046.



About Data Respons:

Data Respons is a full-service, independent technology company and a leading player in the IoT and the embedded solutions market. We provide R&D services and embedded solutions to OEM companies, system integrators and vertical product suppliers in a range of market segments such as Medical, Industry Automation, Smart grid/Smart home, Bank and Insurance, Automotive, Defence, Maritime, Energy and Telecommunications.



Data Respons ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Ticker: DAT), and is part of the information technology index. The company has offices in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and Taiwan. www.datarespons.com



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.