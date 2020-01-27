Valmet Oyj’s press release on January 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EET



Valmet will supply a board machine rebuild to Umka Cardboard Mill in Serbia. The main target of the rebuild is to increase the customer’s production capacity. The start-up of the rebuilt paper machine PM 1 is scheduled for the second half of 2021.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2019. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The total value of an order of this type is typically around EUR 15-20 million.

"This rebuild is one of the most important strategic decisions we have made in the course of 80 years long history of the mill. We are pleased that this project is going to be completed by Valmet, a global leader in the supply of process technology in the paper industry. I strongly believe in the success and bright future of Umka Cardboard Mill, with planned capacity of over 200,000 tonnes, further quality improvements and wider product portfolio,” says Milos Ljusic, Managing Director of Umka.

"The co-operation between Valmet’s and Umka’s teams has been excellent. Together, we built up a solution which will help Umka increase production capacity and improve their end product quality," says Pekka Turtinen, Senior Sales Manager at Valmet.

Improved production capacity

Valmet's delivery will include major changes in the wet end of the paper machine PM1 with broke collection, approach flow system and three OptiFlo Foudrinier headboxes to meet the growing productivity and quality requirements of high-quality board machine, as well as an OptiFormer Multi forming section with multiple foudriniers and modifications in the press section.

The delivery will also include an OptiCoat Layer curtain coating station with supply system and an OptiDry Turn air dryer and an OptiWin Drum two-drum winder. Related spare parts and paper machine clothing for start-up and Valmet DNA Machine Controls System will also be included. A two-year Valmet Performance Center on-demand expert support will further help Umka to reach its targets.

The 3,700-mm-wide (wire) PM1 will produce white lined chipboard grades with a basis weight range of 160-450 g/m2. The design speed of the new parts will be 440 m/min. The daily design capacity will be approximately 620 tonnes.

Information about the customer Umka

Umka Cardboard Mill has been a part of KappaStar Group since its privatization in 2003. Mill’s production capacity is currently 130,000 tonnes per year. Umka exports over 80% of its production to over 30 European countries. The most important export markets are Poland, Hungary, Romania and Russia. Umka’s cardboard is widely used in the manufacturing of cardboard packaging for the food, confectionery, pharmaceutical, chemical, tobacco, textile, and automotive industries, as well as for spare parts production within the machine industry. It is also used for lamination in the manufacture of transport packaging.

Umka’s and Valmet’s teams at the Umka 80-year anniversary celebration. From left: Kari Räisänen (Valmet), Milos Ljusic (Umka), Jadranka Priljeva (Umka), Staniša Lukić (Umka), Nikola Pejović (Umka) and Pekka Turtinen (Valmet)

