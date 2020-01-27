Dublin, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Photonics Opportunities Abound as NASA Renews Moon and Planetary Exploration" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The recent ramp-up by NASA as it revitalizes its commitment to the Moon, Mars and other planetary exploration initiatives is providing new opportunities for companies involved in optics and photonics. Astronomy and optics go all the way back to Galileo's telescope, and instruments including the spectrometer date back to the first days of the NASA space program. The potential spin-off effects of these activities are the stuff of marketing dreams. Who among us is not delighted by the transition from room-sized valve driven mainframe computers to semiconductors? Or memory foam mattresses, infrared thermometers, freeze dried ice cream, solar cells, Bowflex exercising and water filtration recycling systems? In optics, the tracking system for LASIK eye surgery owes a debt to velocity and range imaging LADAR first used for docking spacecraft.



Unlike the outcomes of the programs leading to the first Moon mission, Mercury-Gemini-Apollo, the program here is far longer lasting and the scope is far greater. NASA's intent is not just to land on the Moon, but to develop the Moon as a launching pad where water and rocket fuel - among other things - can be mined indigenously, and space exploration to Mars and beyond can occur.

This report includes:

An overview of space photonics opportunities at NASA for revitalizing Moon, Mars and other planetary exploration initiatives

Coverage of pre-Artemis Moon scientific missions and photonics

Comparative study on space-made vs. earth-made optical fibres

Knowledge about Lunar Crater Observing and Sensing Satellite (LCROSS), the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) and the Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer (LADEE).

Key Topics Covered:

Space Photonics: Abstract

Spectrometers

NIRVSS Program Deploys Spectrometers in Water Hunt

LIDAR/Laser Altimetry

Conclusion

