A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019.
During the second phase of the program running from 26 September 2019 up to 28 February 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 20 January 2020 to 24 January 2020:
|Number of
A shares
|Average purchase
price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|142,447
|1,080,972,845
|20 January 2020
|606
|8,230.9524
|4,987,957
|21 January 2020
|651
|8,146.5506
|5,303,404
|22 January 2020
|659
|8,105.8438
|5,341,751
|23 January 2020
|655
|8,060.0000
|5,279,300
|24 January 2020
|752
|8,103.5479
|6,093,868
|Accumulated in second phase of the program
|57,698
|479,171,960
|Accumulated under the program
|145,770
|1,107,979,125
|Number of
B shares
|Average purchase
price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated last announcement
|569,816
|4,596,079,259
|20 January 2020
|2,460
|8,683.1667
|21,360,590
|21 January 2020
|2,542
|8,589.9226
|21,835,583
|22 January 2020
|2,624
|8,563.4325
|22,470,447
|23 January 2020
|2,706
|8,523.2133
|23,063,815
|24 January 2020
|2,960
|8,605.6244
|25,472,648
|Accumulated in second phase of the program
|230,780
|2,039,413,189
|Accumulated under the program
|583,108
|4,710,282,342
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 145,770 A shares and 633,914 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.75% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 27 January 2020
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
