A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019.

During the second phase of the program running from 26 September 2019 up to 28 February 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 20 January 2020 to 24 January 2020:

Number of

A shares Average purchase

price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 142,447 1,080,972,845 20 January 2020 606 8,230.9524 4,987,957 21 January 2020 651 8,146.5506 5,303,404 22 January 2020 659 8,105.8438 5,341,751 23 January 2020 655 8,060.0000 5,279,300 24 January 2020 752 8,103.5479 6,093,868 Accumulated in second phase of the program 57,698 479,171,960 Accumulated under the program 145,770 1,107,979,125 Number of

B shares Average purchase

price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated last announcement 569,816 4,596,079,259 20 January 2020 2,460 8,683.1667 21,360,590 21 January 2020 2,542 8,589.9226 21,835,583 22 January 2020 2,624 8,563.4325 22,470,447 23 January 2020 2,706 8,523.2133 23,063,815 24 January 2020 2,960 8,605.6244 25,472,648 Accumulated in second phase of the program 230,780 2,039,413,189 Accumulated under the program 583,108 4,710,282,342

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 145,770 A shares and 633,914 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.75% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

