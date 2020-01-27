Dublin, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Services in North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the North American 5G services market and its segments, which are divided by applications, end users and country. The services considered in this report include deployment services; support services such as preemptive services offered by technology vendors like Cisco and Ericsson; radio services; predictive services; and operating services (offered by telecom providers such as AT&T, Sprint and Verizon) such as wireless, strategic, voice and data services. It discusses the different applications of 5G services in order to derive specific market estimates. The types of applications include URLLC, mMTC, eMBB and FWA, and the type of end user is further subdivided into consumers and enterprises subsegments. The enterprise segment comprises energy and utilities, media and entertainment, healthcare, transportation and logistics, retail, manufacturing and others (such as home automation, education, agriculture, BFSI and chemical). The country level segment covers the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The report also discusses strategies adopted by major players in the North American 5G services market.



Market size is forecasted for 2020, 2021 and 2025. Forecasted values are based on technology vendors as well as telecom providers, and governments investments in the commercialization of 5G. As revenue generation has yet to be done through 5G services and commercial deployment is still ongoing, it is expected that the market for 5G services will start to boom by 2020.



The Report Includes:

A descriptive study with an impact analysis of the 5G telecommunication services in the North American region

Country-specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada and Mexico with revenue forecasts through 2025

Evaluation of growth driving factors, such as increasing demand for ultra-low latency connectivity as well as increasing development of connected IoT devices strengthening the role of 5G services across the telecom market

Discussion on market opportunities, including ecosystem architecture, network planning and impact, service design and ROI impact, and 5G stakeholders and their key strategies

Profiles description of major 5G network providers and commercial partner companies

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Intended Audience

2. Summary and Highlights



3. Market Overview

Market Definition

4G vs. 5G

3G vs. 4G vs. 5G

5G Speed

Wireless Network Evolution

Latest Implementations and Trials of 5G Services

Initial Phase (Years: 2012-2014)

Current Phase (Years: 2018-2019)

Expected Phase (Years: 2020-2025)

Performance Criteria for 5G

Drivers of 5G Services

Increasing Demand for Broadband Services

Internet of Things (IoT)

Key Challenges in Rolling Out 5G

Small Cell Deployment Challenge

Fiber Backhaul

Spectrum

Device Availability

Coordination of Industry Verticals

Net Neutrality

The FCC's 5G Fast Plan for America

Making More Spectrum Available in the Marketplace

Updating Infrastructure Policy

Modernizing Outdated Regulations

5G Use Cases

High-Speed Broadband in the Home and Office

Quick Deployment/Temporary Connectivity

Industrial Automation

Remote Object Manipulation

Virtual Reality and Meeting

Key Market Developments

4. Market Breakdown by Application

North American Market for 5G Services by Application

URLLC

mMTC

eMBB

FWA

5. Market Breakdown by End User

Introduction

Enterprises

Industry Verticals

6. Market Breakdown by Country

Introduction

U.S.

Driving Factors

Key Players in Broadband

Canada

Mexico

7. Company Profiles





AT&T Inc.

BT Group Plc

China Mobile

China Telecom Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Deutsche Telekom

Ericsson

Huawei

Intel Corp.

KT Corp.

NEC Corp.

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics

Sk Telecom

Sprint Corp.

T-Mobile Us, Inc.

Telstra

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vodafone Group

