Dublin, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Services in North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the North American 5G services market and its segments, which are divided by applications, end users and country. The services considered in this report include deployment services; support services such as preemptive services offered by technology vendors like Cisco and Ericsson; radio services; predictive services; and operating services (offered by telecom providers such as AT&T, Sprint and Verizon) such as wireless, strategic, voice and data services. It discusses the different applications of 5G services in order to derive specific market estimates. The types of applications include URLLC, mMTC, eMBB and FWA, and the type of end user is further subdivided into consumers and enterprises subsegments. The enterprise segment comprises energy and utilities, media and entertainment, healthcare, transportation and logistics, retail, manufacturing and others (such as home automation, education, agriculture, BFSI and chemical). The country level segment covers the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The report also discusses strategies adopted by major players in the North American 5G services market.
Market size is forecasted for 2020, 2021 and 2025. Forecasted values are based on technology vendors as well as telecom providers, and governments investments in the commercialization of 5G. As revenue generation has yet to be done through 5G services and commercial deployment is still ongoing, it is expected that the market for 5G services will start to boom by 2020.
The Report Includes:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Summary and Highlights
3. Market Overview
4. Market Breakdown by Application
5. Market Breakdown by End User
6. Market Breakdown by Country
7. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3rgaxg
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
