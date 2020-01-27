Company Announcement No. 813



On 11 November 2019, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 800 of 1 November 2019. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 11 November 2019 to 6 February 2020 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 2,500,000,000 and no more than 6,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.55% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-45 2,403,961 749.44 1,801,616,472 46: 20 January 2020 50,000 770.07 38,503,345 47: 21 January 2020 68,000 749.64 50,975,568 48: 22 January 2020 30,000 764.52 22,935,627 49: 23 January 2020 70,000 757.97 53,058,152 50: 24 January 2020 50,000 758.53 37,926,395 Accumulated trading for days 1-50 2,671,961 750.39 2,005,015,559

As at today, DSV Panalpina A/S holds a total of 6,919,285 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV Panalpina A/S, corresponding to 2.94% of the total number of issued shares of 235,000,000.

