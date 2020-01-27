Dublin, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Markets: Furniture, Equipment, Materials and Supplies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This newly updated report is designed to be a helpful business tool that provides a thorough evaluation of the market for dental equipment and supplies. The geographic scope of this study is global. The report identifies markets in the professional segments of dental furniture and equipment, general dental materials and supplies, dental treatment materials and supplies, as well as restorative and cosmetic materials and supplies, and additionally covers a basic overview of consumer dental market segments. Each market segment discussion provides detailed information based on product categories, uses of products, forecasts and competitive analyses.
The global dental market encompasses two general market segments:
- Professional dental markets.
- Furniture and equipment.
- Materials and supplies - general dental.
- Materials and supplies - preventive dental.
- Materials and supplies - dental treatment.
- Materials and supplies - restorative and cosmetic.
- Consumer dental markets.
- Daily preventive care and treatment.
- Cosmetic materials and supplies.
The following products are included in the professional market:
- Dental furniture and equipment - dental office furnishings; cavity-preparation systems and air abrasion units; dental lasers; CAD/CAM systems; practice management and workflow solutions; imaging/X-ray devices and related equipment; laboratory equipment and other dental equipment including dental instruments and tools; sterilizers and autoclaves; and amalgamators and mixers.
- Materials and suppliesgeneral dental supplies - cotton sponges, rolls, and tips; disposable tips and covers; patient bibs and other paper operatory products; imaging materials, X-ray films; mounts and digital supplies.
- Materials and suppliespreventive dental - fluoride and related materials; temporary sealants and fillings; oral rinses; cleaning agents and materials; disclosing agents.
- Materials and suppliesdental treatment - filling materials; filling supplies and accessories, endodontic materials and supplies; finishing materials and supplies; and pharmaceuticals and anesthetics.
- Materials and suppliesreconstructive and cosmetic - dental implants; crown materials and supplies; impression materials and supplies; tissue and bone regeneration; bleaching materials; other cosmetic products.
The consumer dental market segment includes the two product areas of:
- Daily preventive care and treatments - toothbrushes, toothpaste, dental rinses, dental floss, other products.
- Cosmetic products - whitening products such as whitening strips, trays and gels.
The report includes:
- 87 data tables and 55 additional tables
- An overview of the global dental market including furniture, equipment, materials, and supplies
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Characterization and quantification of market into dental equipment, dental materials and supplies, restorative/cosmetic, and pharmaceuticals
- Details about product categories, uses of products, forecasts, and competitive analyses
- Information regarding significant products, players, issues, trends, and other information affecting the dental industry
- Insights into how dental lasers and advanced product delivery solutions impacting the dental industry's growth
- Company profiles of the leading players in the industr
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Geographic Breakdown
2. Summary and Highlights
- Market Overview
- Trend Highlights
3. Industry Overview
- Anatomy of the Tooth
- Structure and History of the Dental Industry
- Dental Professionals
- Treatable Populations
- Dentist-to-Population Ratio
- Dental Education Trends
- Descriptions and Statistics of Dental Practices
- Dental Laboratories
- Consumer Preferences and Trends
- Special Populations
- The Dental Spa Trend
- Procedure Volumes
- U.S. Dental Insurance Trends
- Regulatory Structure
- U.S. (FDA)
- Canada (Health Canada)
- Europe (MDD)
- Japan (MHLW)
- Global Market Review
- Dental Tourism
4. Professional Dental Furniture and Equipment
- Competitive Structure and Market Share
- Major Product Segments
- General Dental Furniture
- Operatory Units/Cavity-Preparation Systems/Treatment Centers
- Dental Lasers
- Dental Imaging and Related Equipment
- CAD/CAM Digital Equipment
- Practice Management and Workflow Solutions
- Instruments/Tools
- Other Types of Dental Equipment
5. Dental Materials and Supplies: General
- Major Product Segments
- Manufacturers and Distributors
6. Dental Materials and Supplies: Preventive
- Competitive Structure
- Description of Procedures
- Major Product Segments
- Fluoride Products
- Temporary Filling and Sealing Materials
- Oral Rinses
7. Dental Materials and Supplies: Treatment
- Competitive Structure and Market Share
- Description of Procedures
- Basic Filling Procedures
- Endodontic Treatments
- Major Product Segments
- Total Materials Cost
- Filling Materials
- Manufacturers and Distributors
- Filling Supplies and Accessories
- Manufacturers and Distributors
- Endodontic Materials and Supplies
- Manufacturers and Distributors
- Finishing Materials
- Manufacturers and Distributors
- Pharmaceuticals and Anesthetics
- Manufacturers and Distributors
8. Dental Materials, Supplies: Restorative and Cosmetic
- Biomimetic Restorative Dentistry
- Descriptions of Procedures
- Cosmetic Dentistry and Aging
- Sports Dentistry
- Orthodontics
- Adult Orthodontics
- Major Product Segments
- Crowns, Bands and Shells
- Dental Implants
- Clear Aligners
- Veneers and Other Materials
- Dental Prosthetics Market
- Regenerative Products
- Cements and Liners
- Impression Materials
- Bleaching/Whitening Materials
9. Consumer Dental Markets
- Daily Preventive Care and Treatment
- Segment Overview
- Global Market - Consumer Daily Dental Care
- Structure and Market Share
- Toothpastes
- Toothbrushes
- Dental Rinses
- Dental Floss
- Cosmetic Products
- Global Market - Consumer Cosmetic Dental Products
- Competitive Structure and Market Share
- Product Description
10. Technology Evaluation
- Technology in Dental Settings
- The Future of Dentistry
- Current Uses of Technology
- The Wand
- Smart Devices - Connected Health
- Digital Intraoral Cameras
- Remineralizing Agents, Fluoride and Bleaching Products
- Digital and 3D Digital Radiography
- Cone Beam Computed Tomography
- Snap-On Smile
- Light-Activated Whitening Systems
- Dental Implants
- Air Abrasion
- Minimally Invasive Techniques
- Laser and LED Caries Detection
- Computer-Aided Design/Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAD/CAM)
- Robotic-Assisted Dental Surgery
- Trabecular Metal Technology
- Advanced Product Innovation
- Patent Analysis
11. Company Profiles
- 3M Company
- Align Technology Inc.
- Carestream Dental Llc
- Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
- Colgate-Palmolive Co.
- Danaher Corporation
- Dentsply Sirona Inc.
- Glaxosmithkline Plc
- Institut Straumann Ag
- Ivoclar Vivadent Ag
- Johnson & Johnson
- Kulzer Gmbh
- Patterson Companies Inc.
- Procter & Gamble
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
