Alpharetta, GA, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Mayfair Street Partners and Hotel Equities officially announced the name of the highly anticipated boutique hotel, The Hamilton, a Curio Collection by Hilton. Construction is underway on the luxury 119-room hotel located at 21 Milton Avenue in Alpharetta’s city center district. The hotel is owned and being developed by Alpharetta-based Mayfair Street Partners, LLC. Atlanta-based Hotel Equities will operate the hotel and is an investor into the project.

The landmark hotel will become the heartbeat of Alpharetta and add to the city’s vibrant entertainment and restaurant scene. In addition to luxurious guest accommodations, the hotel will include the 1858 Public House restaurant and bar, a state-of-the-art fitness center, retail establishments and unique meeting and event space making The Hamilton the premier venue for weddings, meetings and other special occasions. Additional features of the development include a high-end adult oriented entertainment level featuring an authentic speakeasy bar and social club. Interior design features and elements will highlight the historical significance of the hotel's location, while emphasizing today's modern, progressive and forward-thinking community ideals.

“We couldn’t be more proud to bring this new development to our community of Alpharetta,” said Jason Joseph, Managing Director & Partner of Mayfair Street Partners. “This project is special for many reasons, especially myself being from Alpharetta, Mayfair head quartered in this great city, and bringing a legacy asset to the community are all incredible. The hotel has been a longtime dream of the Mayfair team and through our partnership with Hotel Equities we are bringing it to life. With award-winning hotel operators, and the backing of Hilton, one of the world’s most iconic brands, The Hamilton will be an incredible and meaningful addition to the downtown market.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this project here in our backyard” said Brad Rahinsky, President and CEO of Hotel Equities. “When we first met with Mayfair Street Partners at their headquarters in Alpharetta, we were immediately impressed by their team’s passion. We were completely aligned around vision, company culture and the responsibility we have in making this hotel the center-point, or heartbeat, of Alpharetta, for both guests visiting our city for the first time, as well as local residents who call Alpharetta and its surrounding sister cities home. I live here, my company is headquartered here in Alpharetta and my children are growing up in this community. While all of our hotel projects are important, this one’s personal. With Mayfair's passion, commitment and development expertise coupled with our 30+ years of experience as operators and unmatched level of service and returns for our partners, this hotel is destined to become the gathering place within the community of Alpharetta. We look forward to a long and rewarding partnership with the Mayfair team.”

About Mayfair Street Partners

Mayfair Street Partners, LLC (“Mayfair”) was founded on the core beliefs and values of its principals whose mission is built on integrity, performance, and an awareness of balancing “Margin and Mission” in all of its investments. Mayfair’s investment strategy is based on developing and investing in commercial real estate assets across urban mixed-use retail, limited to full service hotels, multi-family, and land development. The company is an inaugural partnership of cycle tested principals with a combined experience of nearly 90 years. Together, their experience and platform provides investors with in-depth knowledge of the real estate industry and delivery of consistent returns over the life cycle of each transaction.

About Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities (HE) is an Atlanta-based full-scale hotel ownership, management and development firm with a portfolio of 140+ hotels throughout the United States and Canada. Frederick W. Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. For more information, visitwww.hotelequities.com.

About Curio Collection by Hilton

Curio Collection by Hilton is an upper-upscale, global portfolio of nearly 80 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts. Curio Collection properties provide travelers authentic, curated experiences through distinctly local offerings and unexpected amenities, while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors . Read the latest brand and hotel stories at newsroom.hilton.com/curio , and connect with Curio Collection on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

