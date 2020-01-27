New York, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market by Type, Application, End User, Region – Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05043159/?utm_source=GNW

0%. The growth of this market is driven majorly by factors such as the increase in research activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, rising proteomics research, and the rising prevalence of cancer. However, the high cost of stable isotope-labeled compounds is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



By type, the H-2 labeled compounds segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on component, the stable isotope-labeled compounds market is segmented into C-13, N-15, O-18, H-2 (deuterium), and other isotopes.The H-2 labeled compounds segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018.



This segment is also expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This growth in this segment is driven primarily by growing drug research in the pharmaceutical industry and the increasing availability of deuterium-labeled compounds.

• By application, the research segment dominated the stable isotope labeled compounds market in 2018.



Based on technology, the stable isotope-labeled compounds market is segmented into research, clinical diagnostics, industrial applications, and other applications. The research segment accounted for the largest share of the stable isotope-labeled compounds market in 2018, owing to rising research activities in the biomedical, pharmaceutical, environmental & ecological, and agricultural sectors.



North America stable isotope labeled compounds market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The North America region market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, support from the Isotope Production and Distribution Program Fund, and the presence of a large nuclear industry are driving market growth in the region.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–21%, Tier 2–26%, and Tier 3–53%

• By Designation: C-level–32%, Director-level–26%, and Others–42%

• By Region: North America–34%, Europe–29%, Asia Pacific–27%, RoW-10%



The prominent players operating in the global stable isotope labeled compounds market include PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. (US), URENCO Limited (UK), IsoSciences, LLC (US), Medical Isotopes, Inc. (US), Omicron Biochemicals, Inc. (US), Trace Sciences International (US), Alsachim (France), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), and Rotem Industries Israel Ltd. (Israel).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the stable isotope labeled compounds market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one, or a combination of the below mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market presence.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the stable isotope labeled compounds market

• Service Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the stable isotope labeled compounds market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new systems, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global stable isotope labeled compounds market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and services of the leading players in the stable isotope labeled compounds market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05043159/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001