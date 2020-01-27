Grieg Seafood is pleased to invite investors, analysts, media and other stakeholders to its Capital Markets Day and site visit to be held in Finnmark in June 2020.

Date: 9 June 2020 – 10 June 2020

Location: Finnmark, Norway

During the event, Grieg Seafood management will provide a thorough review of the Company's updated strategy; GSF 2025, its operations, financial development and outlook. The two-day event will also include visits to selected operational facilities.

An invitation and additional information, including a detailed agenda for the event as well as travel and accommodation arrangements will be distributed at a later date.

For further information, please contact:

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO, tel: +47 908 45 252

About Grieg Seafood

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers, specializing in Atlantic salmon. The Group has an annual production target of 100 000 tonnes gutted weight in 2020. Our farming facilities are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, British Columbia in Canada and Shetland in the UK. 834 people are employed by the Grieg Seafood Group (inkl. Ocean Quality). Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. Our headquarters are situated in Bergen, Norway. The business development of Grieg Seafood ASA focuses on profitable growth, sustainable use of resources and being the preferred supplier to selected customers.

