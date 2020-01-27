New York, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Patient Blood Management Market by Product, Component, End User - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842616/?utm_source=GNW





Blood transfusion segment of instruments to register significant growth due to technological advancements.

The product segment of the patient blood management market is segmented into instruments, accessories, reagents & kits, and software.The instrument segment is further sub-segmented into blood processing devices, blood transfusion devices, blood culture screening devices, diagnostic & testing instruments, and blood storage devices.



Technological advancements, new product launches, coupled with the increasing use of autotransfusion systems during critical surgical procedures and organ transplantation, are expected to drive the growth of this segment in the near future.



On the basis of component, the whole blood segment commanded the leading market share in 2018.

In terms of components, the patient blood management market is segmented into whole blood and blood components.In 2018, the whole blood segment commanded a major share of the market due to the increasing number of blood donors and blood donations across the globe.



Moreover, the increasing prevalence of blood disorders such as anemia and blood cancer that require whole-blood units and RBCs for blood transfusions will further increase the demand for whole blood units, thus contributing to the market growth.



The US patient blood management market to hold a prominent market share during the forecast period.

The patient blood management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.The US held the major share of the global patient blood management in 2018.



Factors such as new product launches and technological advancements in patient blood management products and the presence of key players in this region are driving the growth of this market in the US. Moreover, favorable reimbursement guidelines and high awareness about blood transfusion safety will further fuel market growth.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 34%, and Tier 3 - 21%

• By Designation: C-level - 47%, Director-level - 33%, and Others - 20%

• By Region: North America- 35%, Europe - 32%, APAC - 25%, Latin America- 6%, and MEA - 2%



The major players in the market include Haemonetics Corporation (US), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Immucor, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Ireland), Macopharma (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), F. Hoffmann-La Roche LTD (Switzerland), LivaNova PLC (UK), Danaher Corporation (US), Mediware Information Systems (US), Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan), Haier Biomedical (China), Diatron (Hungary), and BAG Diagnostics GmbH (Germany), among others.



Research Coverage

This report studies the patient blood management market based on product, component, end user, and region.The report also studies factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges affecting market growth.



It also provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, and it also forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five mainregions.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market shares of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views.It also analyzes the competitive landscape; and high-growth countries along with their respective drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

