BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voip-Pal.com Inc. (“Voip-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) is very pleased to provide an update on the status of its current patent infringement lawsuits:
Emil Malak, CEO of Voip-Pal, stated, “We are working within a patent system that currently favors the infringers. While it is not always an easy task, it is our wholehearted belief that in the end justice will prevail over injustice. We are determined to see these battles through to the end until we achieve a fair outcome for our shareholders. Patience is a virtue.”
About Voip-Pal.com Inc.
Voip-Pal.Com, Inc. (“Voip-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.
