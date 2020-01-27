27 January 2020
Announcement no. 4/2020
Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks
In the period 2o January 2020 to 24 January 2020, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 2,5 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.
In aggregate, shares of DKK 199.6 million have been bought back, equivalent to 85.0% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 183.5 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 91.7% of this programme.
Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 4:
|Date
|No. of
shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value
(DKK)
|20 January 2020
|9,669
|61.04
|590,196
|21 January 2020
|8,288
|61.46
|509,380
|22 January 2020
|6,907
|62.66
|432,793
|23 January 2020
|6,907
|62.99
|435,072
|24 January 2020
|7,597
|62.64
|475,876
|Accumulated during the period
|39,368
|62.06
|2,443,317
|Accumulated under the share buyback programme
|3,537,547
|56.43
|199,620,020
Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.
Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,534,343 own shares, equivalent to 2.2% of the share capital.
Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.
Detailed transaction data
|20 January 2020
|21 January 2020
|22 January 2020
|23 January 2020
|24 January 2020
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|XCSE
|9.669
|61,04
|8.288
|61,46
|6.907
|62,66
|6.907
|62,99
|7.597
|62,64
|TRQX
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TRQM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BATE
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BATD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CHIX
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CHID
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|9.669
|61,04
|8.288
|61,46
|6.907
|62,66
|6.907
|62,99
|7.597
|62,64
|20 January 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|9.669
|61,04
|27
|60,70
|XCSE
|20200120 9:01:52.637000
|310
|60,50
|XCSE
|20200120 9:10:27.869000
|430
|60,50
|XCSE
|20200120 9:56:55.186000
|382
|60,40
|XCSE
|20200120 9:58:50.703000
|629
|60,55
|XCSE
|20200120 10:24:09.550000
|277
|60,50
|XCSE
|20200120 10:33:41.455000
|470
|60,90
|XCSE
|20200120 11:03:17.810000
|281
|60,80
|XCSE
|20200120 11:24:55.663000
|282
|60,80
|XCSE
|20200120 11:44:54.528000
|520
|60,90
|XCSE
|20200120 12:40:32.687000
|126
|60,90
|XCSE
|20200120 13:07:50.069000
|102
|60,90
|XCSE
|20200120 13:07:50.092000
|279
|61,20
|XCSE
|20200120 13:22:58.378000
|345
|61,40
|XCSE
|20200120 14:00:42.630000
|297
|61,50
|XCSE
|20200120 14:27:10.070000
|317
|61,40
|XCSE
|20200120 15:02:59.745000
|449
|61,40
|XCSE
|20200120 15:23:26.881000
|286
|61,25
|XCSE
|20200120 15:41:08.842000
|151
|61,90
|XCSE
|20200120 16:00:11.988000
|237
|61,90
|XCSE
|20200120 16:00:11.988000
|282
|61,50
|XCSE
|20200120 16:14:13.761000
|521
|61,70
|XCSE
|20200120 16:25:13.432194
|2.669
|61,04
|XCSE
|20200120 16:27:52.604325
|21 January 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|8.288
|61,46
|28
|61,25
|XCSE
|20200121 9:08:30.738000
|300
|61,55
|XCSE
|20200121 9:28:22.301000
|291
|61,50
|XCSE
|20200121 9:32:41.191000
|297
|61,60
|XCSE
|20200121 9:50:45.179000
|91
|61,75
|XCSE
|20200121 10:21:58.077000
|92
|61,75
|XCSE
|20200121 10:21:58.179000
|98
|61,75
|XCSE
|20200121 10:22:37.213000
|359
|61,75
|XCSE
|20200121 10:22:37.213000
|143
|61,55
|XCSE
|20200121 10:39:41.452000
|102
|61,55
|XCSE
|20200121 10:39:51.847000
|80
|61,55
|XCSE
|20200121 10:39:51.847000
|285
|61,30
|XCSE
|20200121 11:03:32.981000
|293
|61,35
|XCSE
|20200121 11:40:12.734000
|181
|61,25
|XCSE
|20200121 12:00:37.516000
|283
|61,40
|XCSE
|20200121 12:27:16.385000
|240
|61,45
|XCSE
|20200121 13:27:36.327000
|292
|61,45
|XCSE
|20200121 13:27:36.327000
|285
|61,30
|XCSE
|20200121 13:49:03.501000
|375
|61,65
|XCSE
|20200121 14:41:27.268000
|296
|61,50
|XCSE
|20200121 14:58:48.409000
|173
|61,40
|XCSE
|20200121 15:25:10.182000
|116
|61,40
|XCSE
|20200121 15:26:24.128000
|291
|61,40
|XCSE
|20200121 15:44:59.950000
|292
|61,30
|XCSE
|20200121 15:59:40.145000
|717
|61,35
|XCSE
|20200121 16:04:17.986753
|2.288
|61,46
|XCSE
|20200121 16:36:03.136536
|22 January 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|6.907
|62,66
|27
|61,75
|XCSE
|20200122 9:10:03.773000
|281
|61,60
|XCSE
|20200122 9:15:31.175000
|293
|62,05
|XCSE
|20200122 9:34:49.999000
|284
|61,95
|XCSE
|20200122 9:47:38.528000
|315
|62,00
|XCSE
|20200122 9:59:30.152000
|7
|62,00
|XCSE
|20200122 9:59:30.152000
|127
|62,40
|XCSE
|20200122 10:38:42.565000
|337
|62,40
|XCSE
|20200122 10:38:42.565000
|96
|62,35
|XCSE
|20200122 10:46:01.291000
|591
|62,50
|XCSE
|20200122 11:26:46.211000
|67
|62,70
|XCSE
|20200122 11:50:11.023000
|256
|62,70
|XCSE
|20200122 11:53:10.590000
|425
|63,10
|XCSE
|20200122 12:42:37.729000
|240
|63,05
|XCSE
|20200122 13:24:46.132000
|340
|63,10
|XCSE
|20200122 14:22:59.012000
|286
|63,10
|XCSE
|20200122 15:07:45.238000
|407
|63,20
|XCSE
|20200122 15:42:38.136000
|282
|63,40
|XCSE
|20200122 16:12:15.837000
|339
|63,20
|XCSE
|20200122 16:26:28.611581
|1.907
|62,66
|XCSE
|20200122 16:28:20.166035
|23 January 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|6.907
|62,99
|286
|62,95
|XCSE
|20200123 9:15:06.639000
|277
|63,10
|XCSE
|20200123 9:58:02.132000
|414
|63,10
|XCSE
|20200123 10:49:05.151000
|450
|63,05
|XCSE
|20200123 10:59:40.731000
|183
|63,05
|XCSE
|20200123 11:20:46.378000
|195
|63,05
|XCSE
|20200123 11:20:46.379000
|292
|63,10
|XCSE
|20200123 12:01:10.280000
|323
|63,15
|XCSE
|20200123 12:23:14.126000
|415
|63,05
|XCSE
|20200123 13:11:17.684000
|305
|63,00
|XCSE
|20200123 13:50:05.632000
|340
|63,05
|XCSE
|20200123 14:29:15.220000
|281
|63,00
|XCSE
|20200123 15:04:06.637000
|284
|62,90
|XCSE
|20200123 15:32:58.881000
|286
|62,65
|XCSE
|20200123 15:52:15.145000
|669
|62,80
|XCSE
|20200123 16:14:07.859029
|1.907
|62,99
|XCSE
|20200123 16:15:22.021723
Attachment
ALM Brand A/S
København Ø, DENMARK
AS 4 2020 - Weekly report on share buybacksFILE URL | Copy the link below