27 January 2020
Announcement no. 4/2020

Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks

In the period 2o January 2020 to 24 January 2020, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 2,5 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.

In aggregate, shares of DKK 199.6 million have been bought back, equivalent to 85.0% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 183.5 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 91.7% of this programme.

Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 4:

DateNo. of
shares		Average purchase price (DKK)Transaction value
 (DKK)
20 January 20209,66961.04590,196
21 January 20208,28861.46509,380
22 January 20206,90762.66432,793
23 January 20206,90762.99435,072
24 January 20207,59762.64475,876
Accumulated during the period39,36862.062,443,317
Accumulated under the share buyback programme3,537,54756.43199,620,020

Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,534,343 own shares, equivalent to 2.2% of the share capital.

Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Detailed transaction data

 20 January 2020 21 January 2020 22 January 2020 23 January 2020 24 January 2020
 Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK
XCSE9.66961,04 8.28861,46 6.90762,66 6.90762,99 7.59762,64
TRQX0  0  0  0  0 
TRQM0  0  0  0  0 
BATE0  0  0  0  0 
BATD0  0  0  0  0 
CHIX0  0  0  0  0 
CHID0  0  0  0  0 
Total9.66961,04 8.28861,46 6.90762,66 6.90762,99 7.59762,64


20 January 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
9.66961,04  
2760,70XCSE20200120 9:01:52.637000
31060,50XCSE20200120 9:10:27.869000
43060,50XCSE20200120 9:56:55.186000
38260,40XCSE20200120 9:58:50.703000
62960,55XCSE20200120 10:24:09.550000
27760,50XCSE20200120 10:33:41.455000
47060,90XCSE20200120 11:03:17.810000
28160,80XCSE20200120 11:24:55.663000
28260,80XCSE20200120 11:44:54.528000
52060,90XCSE20200120 12:40:32.687000
12660,90XCSE20200120 13:07:50.069000
10260,90XCSE20200120 13:07:50.092000
27961,20XCSE20200120 13:22:58.378000
34561,40XCSE20200120 14:00:42.630000
29761,50XCSE20200120 14:27:10.070000
31761,40XCSE20200120 15:02:59.745000
44961,40XCSE20200120 15:23:26.881000
28661,25XCSE20200120 15:41:08.842000
15161,90XCSE20200120 16:00:11.988000
23761,90XCSE20200120 16:00:11.988000
28261,50XCSE20200120 16:14:13.761000
52161,70XCSE20200120 16:25:13.432194
2.66961,04XCSE20200120 16:27:52.604325


21 January 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
8.28861,46  
2861,25XCSE20200121 9:08:30.738000
30061,55XCSE20200121 9:28:22.301000
29161,50XCSE20200121 9:32:41.191000
29761,60XCSE20200121 9:50:45.179000
9161,75XCSE20200121 10:21:58.077000
9261,75XCSE20200121 10:21:58.179000
9861,75XCSE20200121 10:22:37.213000
35961,75XCSE20200121 10:22:37.213000
14361,55XCSE20200121 10:39:41.452000
10261,55XCSE20200121 10:39:51.847000
8061,55XCSE20200121 10:39:51.847000
28561,30XCSE20200121 11:03:32.981000
29361,35XCSE20200121 11:40:12.734000
18161,25XCSE20200121 12:00:37.516000
28361,40XCSE20200121 12:27:16.385000
24061,45XCSE20200121 13:27:36.327000
29261,45XCSE20200121 13:27:36.327000
28561,30XCSE20200121 13:49:03.501000
37561,65XCSE20200121 14:41:27.268000
29661,50XCSE20200121 14:58:48.409000
17361,40XCSE20200121 15:25:10.182000
11661,40XCSE20200121 15:26:24.128000
29161,40XCSE20200121 15:44:59.950000
29261,30XCSE20200121 15:59:40.145000
71761,35XCSE20200121 16:04:17.986753
2.28861,46XCSE20200121 16:36:03.136536


22 January 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
6.90762,66  
2761,75XCSE20200122 9:10:03.773000
28161,60XCSE20200122 9:15:31.175000
29362,05XCSE20200122 9:34:49.999000
28461,95XCSE20200122 9:47:38.528000
31562,00XCSE20200122 9:59:30.152000
762,00XCSE20200122 9:59:30.152000
12762,40XCSE20200122 10:38:42.565000
33762,40XCSE20200122 10:38:42.565000
9662,35XCSE20200122 10:46:01.291000
59162,50XCSE20200122 11:26:46.211000
6762,70XCSE20200122 11:50:11.023000
25662,70XCSE20200122 11:53:10.590000
42563,10XCSE20200122 12:42:37.729000
24063,05XCSE20200122 13:24:46.132000
34063,10XCSE20200122 14:22:59.012000
28663,10XCSE20200122 15:07:45.238000
40763,20XCSE20200122 15:42:38.136000
28263,40XCSE20200122 16:12:15.837000
33963,20XCSE20200122 16:26:28.611581
1.90762,66XCSE20200122 16:28:20.166035


23 January 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
6.90762,99  
28662,95XCSE20200123 9:15:06.639000
27763,10XCSE20200123 9:58:02.132000
41463,10XCSE20200123 10:49:05.151000
45063,05XCSE20200123 10:59:40.731000
18363,05XCSE20200123 11:20:46.378000
19563,05XCSE20200123 11:20:46.379000
29263,10XCSE20200123 12:01:10.280000
32363,15XCSE20200123 12:23:14.126000
41563,05XCSE20200123 13:11:17.684000
30563,00XCSE20200123 13:50:05.632000
34063,05XCSE20200123 14:29:15.220000
28163,00XCSE20200123 15:04:06.637000
28462,90XCSE20200123 15:32:58.881000
28662,65XCSE20200123 15:52:15.145000
66962,80XCSE20200123 16:14:07.859029
1.90762,99XCSE20200123 16:15:22.021723

