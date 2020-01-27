27 January 2020

Announcement no. 4/2020

Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks

In the period 2o January 2020 to 24 January 2020, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 2,5 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.

In aggregate, shares of DKK 199.6 million have been bought back, equivalent to 85.0% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 183.5 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 91.7% of this programme.

Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 4:

Date No. of

shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value

(DKK) 20 January 2020 9,669 61.04 590,196 21 January 2020 8,288 61.46 509,380 22 January 2020 6,907 62.66 432,793 23 January 2020 6,907 62.99 435,072 24 January 2020 7,597 62.64 475,876 Accumulated during the period 39,368 62.06 2,443,317 Accumulated under the share buyback programme 3,537,547 56.43 199,620,020

Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,534,343 own shares, equivalent to 2.2% of the share capital.

Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Detailed transaction data

20 January 2020 21 January 2020 22 January 2020 23 January 2020 24 January 2020 Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK XCSE 9.669 61,04 8.288 61,46 6.907 62,66 6.907 62,99 7.597 62,64 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 9.669 61,04 8.288 61,46 6.907 62,66 6.907 62,99 7.597 62,64





20 January 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 9.669 61,04 27 60,70 XCSE 20200120 9:01:52.637000 310 60,50 XCSE 20200120 9:10:27.869000 430 60,50 XCSE 20200120 9:56:55.186000 382 60,40 XCSE 20200120 9:58:50.703000 629 60,55 XCSE 20200120 10:24:09.550000 277 60,50 XCSE 20200120 10:33:41.455000 470 60,90 XCSE 20200120 11:03:17.810000 281 60,80 XCSE 20200120 11:24:55.663000 282 60,80 XCSE 20200120 11:44:54.528000 520 60,90 XCSE 20200120 12:40:32.687000 126 60,90 XCSE 20200120 13:07:50.069000 102 60,90 XCSE 20200120 13:07:50.092000 279 61,20 XCSE 20200120 13:22:58.378000 345 61,40 XCSE 20200120 14:00:42.630000 297 61,50 XCSE 20200120 14:27:10.070000 317 61,40 XCSE 20200120 15:02:59.745000 449 61,40 XCSE 20200120 15:23:26.881000 286 61,25 XCSE 20200120 15:41:08.842000 151 61,90 XCSE 20200120 16:00:11.988000 237 61,90 XCSE 20200120 16:00:11.988000 282 61,50 XCSE 20200120 16:14:13.761000 521 61,70 XCSE 20200120 16:25:13.432194 2.669 61,04 XCSE 20200120 16:27:52.604325





21 January 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 8.288 61,46 28 61,25 XCSE 20200121 9:08:30.738000 300 61,55 XCSE 20200121 9:28:22.301000 291 61,50 XCSE 20200121 9:32:41.191000 297 61,60 XCSE 20200121 9:50:45.179000 91 61,75 XCSE 20200121 10:21:58.077000 92 61,75 XCSE 20200121 10:21:58.179000 98 61,75 XCSE 20200121 10:22:37.213000 359 61,75 XCSE 20200121 10:22:37.213000 143 61,55 XCSE 20200121 10:39:41.452000 102 61,55 XCSE 20200121 10:39:51.847000 80 61,55 XCSE 20200121 10:39:51.847000 285 61,30 XCSE 20200121 11:03:32.981000 293 61,35 XCSE 20200121 11:40:12.734000 181 61,25 XCSE 20200121 12:00:37.516000 283 61,40 XCSE 20200121 12:27:16.385000 240 61,45 XCSE 20200121 13:27:36.327000 292 61,45 XCSE 20200121 13:27:36.327000 285 61,30 XCSE 20200121 13:49:03.501000 375 61,65 XCSE 20200121 14:41:27.268000 296 61,50 XCSE 20200121 14:58:48.409000 173 61,40 XCSE 20200121 15:25:10.182000 116 61,40 XCSE 20200121 15:26:24.128000 291 61,40 XCSE 20200121 15:44:59.950000 292 61,30 XCSE 20200121 15:59:40.145000 717 61,35 XCSE 20200121 16:04:17.986753 2.288 61,46 XCSE 20200121 16:36:03.136536





22 January 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 6.907 62,66 27 61,75 XCSE 20200122 9:10:03.773000 281 61,60 XCSE 20200122 9:15:31.175000 293 62,05 XCSE 20200122 9:34:49.999000 284 61,95 XCSE 20200122 9:47:38.528000 315 62,00 XCSE 20200122 9:59:30.152000 7 62,00 XCSE 20200122 9:59:30.152000 127 62,40 XCSE 20200122 10:38:42.565000 337 62,40 XCSE 20200122 10:38:42.565000 96 62,35 XCSE 20200122 10:46:01.291000 591 62,50 XCSE 20200122 11:26:46.211000 67 62,70 XCSE 20200122 11:50:11.023000 256 62,70 XCSE 20200122 11:53:10.590000 425 63,10 XCSE 20200122 12:42:37.729000 240 63,05 XCSE 20200122 13:24:46.132000 340 63,10 XCSE 20200122 14:22:59.012000 286 63,10 XCSE 20200122 15:07:45.238000 407 63,20 XCSE 20200122 15:42:38.136000 282 63,40 XCSE 20200122 16:12:15.837000 339 63,20 XCSE 20200122 16:26:28.611581 1.907 62,66 XCSE 20200122 16:28:20.166035





23 January 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 6.907 62,99 286 62,95 XCSE 20200123 9:15:06.639000 277 63,10 XCSE 20200123 9:58:02.132000 414 63,10 XCSE 20200123 10:49:05.151000 450 63,05 XCSE 20200123 10:59:40.731000 183 63,05 XCSE 20200123 11:20:46.378000 195 63,05 XCSE 20200123 11:20:46.379000 292 63,10 XCSE 20200123 12:01:10.280000 323 63,15 XCSE 20200123 12:23:14.126000 415 63,05 XCSE 20200123 13:11:17.684000 305 63,00 XCSE 20200123 13:50:05.632000 340 63,05 XCSE 20200123 14:29:15.220000 281 63,00 XCSE 20200123 15:04:06.637000 284 62,90 XCSE 20200123 15:32:58.881000 286 62,65 XCSE 20200123 15:52:15.145000 669 62,80 XCSE 20200123 16:14:07.859029 1.907 62,99 XCSE 20200123 16:15:22.021723

