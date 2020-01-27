A﻿ppointments to Alstom’s Executive Committee

27 January 2020– Alstom announces the appointments of three Senior Vice Presidents, all of whom will join the Executive Committee.

Müslüm Yakisan has been appointed Senior Vice-President for Middle-East & Africa, reporting to Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Alstom Chairman & CEO. Müslüm was previously Vice President and head of the Siemens Mobility reorganization programme and Global Head of Portfolio Unit Commuter, Regional trains and Passenger Coaches for Siemens Mobility. He has gained an extensive experience within the railway and mobility business in Europe, Asia, India, North and South America together with a strong ability to lead multicultural and diverse teams.

He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Wolfenbüttel University of Applied Sciences.

The Middle-East & Africa region within Alstom includes several active markets covering Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, Israel and also Central Asia. The region employs close to 5,000 people and with sales at €1.6bn in 18/19.

Benjamin Fitoussi has been appointed Senior Vice President Operations, reporting to Henri Poupart-Lafarge.

Benjamin was most recently Chief Operating Officer and Senior Executive Vice President for the General Market in Europe and North America for Nexans.

He has an extensive experience in management and project-based businesses. He started his career in Strategy and Operational Consulting with Gemini Consulting and Roland Berger, then joined Alstom Power in 2006 and held numerous senior management roles (VP Marketing & Strategy for Energy & Environmental Systems Business, VP Supply Chain for Thermal Services Business and General Manager for Boiler Product Line). He holds an engineering degree from the Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Mécanique et d’Aérotechnique and a master’s degree in strategic management from HEC.

Thierry Best has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer of Alstom, reporting to Henri Poupart-Lafarge. In this role, Thierry will be in charge of all transverse commercial activities, as well as coordinating commercial strategy and business development. He had been Chief Operating Officer (COO) since 2014. Thierry joined Alstom in 1998, and has extensive experience in the rail industry, having held various executive positions at Alstom in Products, Innovation and Rolling Stock.

Thierry Best is a graduate of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques of Paris (Sciences Po) and a former student of ENA (Ecole Nationale d'Administration), Promotion 1984 – 1986.

About Alstom

Leading the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, Alstom develops and markets integrated systems that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom offers a complete range of equipment and services, from high-speed trains, metros, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom recorded sales of €8.1 billion and booked orders of €12.1 billion in the 2018/19 fiscal year.

Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 36,300 people.

