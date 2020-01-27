Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Vacuum Waste Collection Systems Market by Surface Position (Underground, Overground), Product (Stationary, Mobile), End-use Sector (Residential, Industrial, Commercial, Institutional, Transportation Systems), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of vacuum waste collection systems will reach $1.3 billion by 2026. Rising awareness of UN Sustainable development goals, smart sustainable infrastructure development for waste management services will positively influence the market growth.

Underground vacuum waste collection systems dominate the market with more than 50% share. This is because these systems not only utilize the underground space but also creates space on the surface, which could further be used for recreation new green fields and residential areas. Moreover, it also helps to preserve sensitive areas, such as archaeological sites and historical city centers. Thus, the system will find wide applications in the residential and commercial sector over the study timeframe.

The stationary vacuum waste collection systems market will showcase a growth rate of more than 8% over the projected time period, owing to their wide usage in various end-use sectors. These systems not only minimize pollution, noise & odor problems but is also suitable for collecting waste from all streams. Moreover, it also reduces the usage of waste collection through trucks in municipal areas and also enhances the safety of collection workers. Thus, ability to easily adopts to changes will further increase their demand in the future.

Use of automated vacuum waste collection systems in transportation systems such as toilets account a share of more than 25% in 2018, which is anticipated to grow with the substantial rate till 2026. Owing to their wide usage in airplanes, trains and ship for waste collection. Moreover, rising demand from metros and buses will further increase their share in the automated vacuum waste collection systems market.

North America accounted a reasonable share of more than USD 60 million of the overall market revenue in 2018, which is estimated to grow with the fair rate during the forecast timeframe. Owing to growth in transportation and industrial sector for vacuum waste collection systems. Moreover, many installations of these systems in commercials places such as new city center of Carmel, Quartier des Spectacles of Montreal and Hudson Yards of Manhattan will further drive vacuum waste collection systems market in the region.

Some major findings of the vacuum waste collection systems market report include:

Overground systems are the most popular in use, but underground systems are gaining acceptance at a faster rate.

Stationary systems are popular in transportation system, whereas, mobile systems find wide usage in residential and industrial sector.

Some of the major manufacturers operating in the automated vacuum waste collection systems industry include Envac AB, Marimatic Oy, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp, and others.

