HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Energy Services, Inc. (“Key” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (including the exhibit thereto, the “RSA”) with lenders under its term loan facility collectively holding over 99.5% (the “Supporting Term Lenders”) of the principal amount of the Company’s outstanding term loans. The RSA contemplates a series of out-of-court transactions that will effectuate a financial restructuring of the Company’s capital structure and indebtedness and related facilities, including the conversion of approximately $241.9 million aggregate outstanding principal of the Company’s term loans (together with accrued interest thereon) into (i) newly issued shares of the common stock of the Company and (ii) $20 million of term loans under a new approximately $51.2 million term loan facility (the “Restructuring”). The Restructuring is expected to reduce the Company’s long term debt by approximately 80%.



Upon completion of the Restructuring, Supporting Term Lenders are expected to own 97% of the common stock of the Company and holders of existing equity interests are expected to hold 3% of the common stock of the Company, in each case subject to potential dilution as a result of certain new warrants (the “New Warrants”) and a new management incentive plan (the “MIP”), each as described further below.

Under the RSA, the parties have agreed to support and cooperate with each other in good faith, to coordinate and to use their respective commercially reasonable best efforts to consummate the Restructuring as soon as reasonably practicable on the terms set forth in the RSA. The Company currently expects to complete the restructuring by the end of February 2020.

Marshall Dodson, Key’s Interim Chief Executive Officer stated, “This agreement marks an important milestone in our process of addressing Key’s capital structure, reducing our debt and improving the company’s liquidity. I would like to thank Key’s dedicated employees, who through this period of uncertainty, have continued to provide safe and excellent service to our customers. While the market conditions we face in 2020 are expected to remain challenging, I believe that with the improved capital structure this transaction affords Key, our great employees will be able to take advantage of the opportunities present in today’s market and continue on our path to improved financial performance.”

Material Terms of the RSA and the Restructuring

Generally, the RSA and the Restructuring contemplate, among other things, the following transactions and changes to the Company’s capital structure and governance:

an exchange of approximately $241.9 million aggregate outstanding principal of our term loans (together with accrued interest thereon) held by Supporting Term Lenders into (i) newly issued common shares of the Company representing 97% of the Company’s outstanding shares after giving effect to such issuance (and without giving effect to dilution by the New Warrants and MIP) and (ii) $20 million of term loans under a new approximately $51.2 million term loan facility (the “New Term Facility”), each on a pro rata basis based on their holdings of existing term loans;

the distribution by the Company to existing common stockholders of two series of four-year warrants, with: one series exercisable in aggregate for 10% of the Company’s common shares at the Restructuring closing and on an as exercised basis (subject to dilution by the MIP) and with an aggregate exercise price equal to the aggregate outstanding principal amount of our term loans plus accrued interest at the default rate; and one series exercisable in aggregate for 7.5% of the Company’s common shares at the Restructuring closing and on an as exercised basis (subject to dilution by the MIP) and with an aggregate exercise price equal to 1.5X the aggregate outstanding principal amount of our term loans plus accrued interest at the default rate;

the entry into the New Term Facility, comprised of (i) a $50 million senior secured term loan, of which $30 million will be funded with new cash proceeds provided by the Supporting Term Lenders and $20 million will be issued in exchange for existing term loans held by the Supporting Term Lenders as described above and (ii) an approximate $1.2 million senior secured term loan tranche in respect of existing term loans held by lenders who are not Supporting Term Lenders;

the entry into an amended and restated asset based lending facility;

the adoption of a new MIP representing up to 9% of the Company’s outstanding shares after giving effect to the issuance of new shares pursuant to the Restructuring; and

certain changes to the Company’s governance, including changes to the Company’s board of directors, amendments to the Company’s governing documents and a new stockholders’ agreement between the Company and the Supporting Term Lenders.

The RSA is terminable under certain circumstances, including by either Key or the Supporting Term Lenders in the event that the Restructuring has not been completed within 75 days of the effective date of the RSA. The Company expects to call a special stockholder meeting for existing holders of common stock to consider and approve amendments to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation and the board of directors expects to adopt certain amendments to the existing bylaws to implement the changes contemplated by the RSA. As of the date hereof, Soter Capital LLC (“Soter”) beneficially owns 10,309,609 shares of our Common Stock representing approximately 50.2% of the outstanding shares. As part of the RSA, Soter has agreed to vote the shares owned by Soter in favor of the Restructuring, including each of the proposals to be presented at the special meeting and, accordingly, such proposals will be approved.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services is the largest onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor based on the number of rigs owned. Key provides a complete range of well intervention services and has operations in all major onshore oil and gas producing regions of the continental United States.

