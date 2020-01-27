New York, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive LED Headlamps Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842297/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on automotive led headlamps market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Increased Penetration of EVs. In addition, introduction of laser headlamps is anticipated to boost the growth of the automotive led headlamps market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global automotive led headlamps market is segmented as below:

Application

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

• Others



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for automotive led headlamps market growth

This study identifies introduction of laser headlamps as the prime reasons driving the automotive led headlamps market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in automotive led headlamps market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive led headlamps market, including some of the vendors such as Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Lumax Industries Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Valeo SA and Varroc Engineering Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



