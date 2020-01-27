Press Relations:

Success of Capgemini’s friendly tender offer for Altran

On closing of the tender offer, Capgemini holds 53.57% of Altran’s share capital and at least 53.41% of Altran’s voting rights

Settlement and delivery of the tender offer will occur on February 4, 2020

Paris, January 27, 2020 – The French financial market authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) published today the final results of the friendly tender offer of Capgemini (Euronext Paris: CAP) for Altran Technologies (Euronext Paris: ALT). Upon settlement and delivery of the tender offer, which will occur on February 4, 2020, Capgemini will hold 137,674,545 Altran shares1 representing 53.57% of Altran’s share capital and at least 53.41% of Altran’s voting rights, thereby exceeding the acceptance threshold set at 50.1% of Altran’s share capital and voting rights (on a fully diluted basis).

Paul Hermelin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group, and Aiman Ezzat, who will become Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group as from the General Meeting of May 2020, welcome the outcome: “We are pleased to see that the market supported this transaction. Together, Capgemini and Altran will offer a unique combination of expertise and will become a global leader in “Intelligent Industry”. We are confident on the final steps to completion and are now resolutely looking towards the future.”

Dominique Cerutti, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Altran Group, added: “We are delighted with the success of the offer and that a majority of Altran shareholders have chosen to tender their shares. This new stage in Altran's history demonstrates our Group’s solid transformation. It also reflects the quality and uniqueness of our expertise and differentiated service models. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to our 50,000 employees who have contributed to positioning Altran at such a high level of excellence and have remained committed over the past months.”

Capgemini further confirms that it will comply with all of its commitments relating to this transaction, and in particular (i) Capgemini will not take control over Altran2 pending the decision of the Court of Appeal of Paris on the claim filed by a shareholder, which is expected by the end of March 20203, and (ii) for at least 18 months4, Capgemini will not file any new tender offer nor implement any statutory merger based on a price per Altran share higher than the offer price.

Capgemini's offer document and Altran's response document, as approved by the AMF on October 14, 2019 under visa no. 19-489 and visa no. 19-490 respectively, as well as documents relating to the other information of each company, are available on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org), and on the websites of Capgemini (www.capgemini.com/altran-en) or Altran Technologies (www.altran.com). These documents can be obtained free of charge from Capgemini (11 rue de Tilsitt, 75017 Paris, France) or Altran Technologies (96 avenue Charles de Gaulle, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France), depending on whether they relate to Capgemini or Altran Technologies.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release is disseminated for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, any securities of Altran Technologies.

Investors and shareholders are strongly advised to read the documentation relating to the tender offer, which includes the terms and conditions of the offer, as well as any amendments or supplements to those documents as they will contain important information about Capgemini and the proposed transaction.

This press release must not be published, broadcast or distributed, directly or indirectly, in any country in which the distribution of this information is subject to legal restrictions. The tender offer will not be open to the public in jurisdictions in which its launch is subject to legal restrictions.

The publication, broadcasting or distribution of this press release in certain countries may be subject to legal or regulatory restrictions. Therefore, persons located in countries where this press release is published, broadcasted or distributed must inform themselves about and comply with such restrictions. Capgemini disclaims any responsibility for any violation of such restrictions.

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of over 200,000 team members in more than 40 countries. The Group reported 2018 global revenues of EUR 13.2 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com . People matter, results count.

About Altran

Altran ranks as the undisputed global leader in engineering and R&D services. The Group offers clients an unmatched value proposition to address their transformation and innovation needs. Altran works alongside its clients, from initial concept through industrialization, to invent the products and services of tomorrow. For over 30 years, the company has provided expertise in automotive, aeronautics, space, defense & naval, infrastructure & transportation, industry & consumer goods, life sciences, communications, semiconductors & electronics, software & internet, finance and the public sector. The Aricent acquisition extends this leadership to semiconductors, digital experience and design innovation. Altran generated revenues of €2.9 billion in 2018, with nearly 47,000 employees in more than 30 countries.

www.altran.com.







1 Including the 29,378,419 shares acquired by Capgemini prior to the successful completion of the offer, in the context of the acquisition of the blocks of shares acquired from a group of shareholders led by Apax, and in the context of the improved offer, and excluding the 2,461,800 treasury shares held by Altran Technologies, i.e. 0.95% of its capital.

2 Altran’s financial results will only be consolidated into the Capgemini Group’s accounts as from the date of effective control.

3 See the AMF notice dated December 18, 2019, stating Capgemini’s commitments.

4 Effective from the date of Capgemini’s press release dated January 14, 2020.





