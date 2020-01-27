Patents filed for method-of-use and composition-of-matter claims for non-selective bio-herbicide.



Utilizes MustGrow’s natural mustard-derived biological approach.

Plants controlled from the root up, which may minimize exposure to non-target organisms.

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTC: MGROF) (the "Company", "MustGrow"), an agricultural biotech company developing and commercializing a portfolio of natural, science-based biological crop protection products, is pleased to announce the filing of patents related to method-of-use and composition-of-matter claims for a biological non-selective bio-herbicide, based on MustGrow’s signature mustard-derived approach to controlling unwanted pests and diseases.

MustGrow has completed a series of application rate tests with Canada’s National Research Council to determine the applicability of MustGrow’s natural mustard-derived technology as a bio-pesticide. Using multiple application methods, herbicidal control was achieved after only 72 hours – controlling the trial plants from the root up. This strong data validates MustGrow’s natural science-based approach, utilizing the mustard seed’s natural defence mechanism, not only as a bio-pesticide, but also as a bio-herbicide.

MustGrow’s intellectual property suite is a platform for several crop protection categories, aiming to disrupt global agriculture markets that have traditionally been dominated by chemistry-based products. This filing enhances MustGrow’s current patent portfolio covering many crop protection categories. MustGrow’s existing patent portfolio protects both method-of-use and composition-of-matter claims for MustGrow’s signature mustard-derived approach to controlling unwanted pests, diseases, and now weeds.

“The efficacious properties of our active ingredient as a bio-pesticide, bio-nematicide and bio-herbicide represent a key milestone for MustGrow,” remarked MustGrow COO Colin Bletsky. “MustGrow has plans to further expand our data set and focus testing on hard to kill and herbicide-resistant weeds as well as to expand applications of our remarkable natural mustard-based technology.”

Global Herbicides Market

According to industry intelligence group Phillips McDougall, the global herbicides market remained the dominant crop protection category in 2018, accounting for 42.7% of crop protection sales – $24.6 billion (+5.9% y/y). This market is expected to grow by $8.9 billion through 2023 (Source: Technavio).

The need for bio-herbicides is increasing as farmers, consumers and regulators seek alternatives to synthetic chemical pesticides. The dangers associated with synthetic chemical overuse is pushing these groups to naturally-sourced bio-herbicides, which are known for safe, environmentally-sustainable and consumer-friendly profile characteristics.

About MustGrow

MustGrow is a publicly traded (CSE: MGRO) (OTC: MGROF) agricultural biotech company focused on providing natural science-based biological solutions for high value crops, including fruit & vegetable and cannabis cultivation. MustGrow has designed and owns a United States EPA-approved organic solution that uses the mustard seed’s natural defence mechanism to protect plants from pests and diseases. 110 independent tests have been completed, validating MustGrow’s safe and effective signature products. This product, in granule format, is EPA-approved across all key U.S. states as a bio-fertilizer and bio-pesticide (currently limited to a bio-fertilizer in California) and is designated by Health Canada’s PMRA (Pest Management Regulatory Agency) as a fruit & vegetable bio-pesticide and bio-fertilizer. MustGrow has now concentrated a liquid format to be applied through standard drip or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features.

In cannabis, MustGrow is currently developing effective, safe and biological solutions that adhere to Health Canada’s strict regulations, including (1) its mustard-derived bio-pesticide to treat soil-borne pests and diseases; and (2) an in-licensed bio-fungicide for powdery mildew.

The Company has approximately 36.2 million basic common shares issued and outstanding and approximately 54.9 million on a fully diluted basis. For further details please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

