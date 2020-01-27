LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today the tax treatment of its 2019 distributions. The following table summarizes the federal income tax treatment of the distributions on its common shares as it is expected to be reported on Form 1099 – DIV.

Common Stock CUSIP (91325V108) Record

Date Payment

Date Total

Distribution Per

Share Ordinary

Dividend Per

Share Nondividend

Distribution

Per Share 12/31/18 1/15/19 $0.6000 $0.6000 $0.0000 4/1/19 4/15/19 $0.0500 $0.0500 $0.0000 6/28/19 7/15/19 $0.0500 $0.0500 $0.0000 9/30/19 10/15/19 $0.0500 $0.0500 $0.0000 12/31/19(1) 1/15/20 $0.2200 $0.2200 $0.0000 Total $0.97 $0.97 $0.00

Ordinary dividend per share is non-qualified dividend income. The Ordinary Dividend Per Share will also be reported on Form 1099-DIV, Box 5, as Section 199A Dividends. Proposed Treasury Regulation §1.199A-3(c)(2)(ii) requires that stockholders hold their REIT shares for at least 45 days for the dividends to be treated as Section 199A Dividends. Stockholders should consult with their tax advisors to determine whether this requirement affects any portion of the dividends included in Box 5.

(1) Pursuant to Internal Revenue Code Section 857(b)(9), if you were a stockholder of record as of December 31, 2019, your dividend payment of $0.2200 per share received in January 2020 was reported on Form 1099-DIV for the 2019 taxable year for federal income tax purposes.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2019, Uniti owns 6.0 million fiber strand miles, approximately 630 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com .

INVESTOR and MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mark A. Wallace, 501-850-0866

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

mark.wallace@uniti.com