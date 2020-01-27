CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Fraser Institute will release a new essay on Alberta, equalization and fiscal federalism



The Alberta government is currently considering a provincial referendum on the province’s role in Canada’s equalization program. Refining Alberta’s Equalization Gambit examines Alberta’s options and its ability to compel negotiations with other provinces and the federal government.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Jan. 28 at 5:00 a.m. Eastern.

