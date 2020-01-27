Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) ("Endonovo" or the "Company") today announced initial sales of SofPulse® units into a VA hospital in Texas.



SofPulse® is Endonovo’s FDA-Cleared non-invasive device for reduction of postoperative pain and edema. SofPulse® represents a low-cost, drug-free solution to reduce use of opioids following surgical procedures and help prevent addiction. The therapy is non-invasive and non-pharmacologic, with no known side effects and no potential for overdose or dependency. SofPulse™ has been used effectively and studied extensively in soft tissue post-operative pain management. Learn more at www.sofpulse.com

The Department of Veterans Affairs is a recognized leader utilizing proven strategies in pain management and opioid safety, and its success in reducing the use of opioids has been recognized by other health systems.

The Veterans Affairs Texas hospital is one of the department's largest hospitals, serving 27 Counties in Texas, and offers state of the art treatment for complex surgical conditions while at the same time promoting a multimodal approach for the treatment of postoperative pain aimed at reducing narcotics, which now includes SofPulse®.

Endonovo CEO Alan Collier stated, “I am extremely proud of our team and the effort to reach such a major milestone. Serving the veterans is an honor and privilege. Although the process was long and to become an approved vendor was a major accomplishment, we believe serving this VA Medical Center will open the doors for us to serve many other VA centers and assist with the VHA commitment in reducing opioid use.”

About Endonovo Therapeutics Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage developer of noninvasive wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices. The Company's current portfolio of commercial and clinical-stage wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses wound healing, pain, post-surgical pain and edema, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including traumatic brain injury (TBI), acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome and multiple sclerosis. The Company's noninvasive Electroceutical® therapeutic device, SofPulse®, which uses pulsed short-wave radiofrequency at 27.12 MHz, has been FDA-cleared and CE marked for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries and post-operative pain and edema and has CMS national coverage for the treatment of chronic wounds. The Company's current portfolio of preclinical-stage Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses chronic kidney disease, liver disease non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cardiovascular and peripheral artery disease (PAD), and ischemic stroke. The Company's noninvasive, wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices work by restoring key electrochemical processes that initiate anti-inflammatory and growth factor cascades necessary for healing to occur. www.endonovo.com .

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

