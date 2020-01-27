Dublin, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Liquid Cooling Market by Component (Solution and Services), End User (Cloud Providers, Colocation Providers, Enterprises, and Hyperscale Data Centers), Data Center Type, Enterprise, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global data center liquid cooling market is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2019 to USD 3.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period.
Major factors driving the growth of the data center liquid cooling market include increasing need for energy-efficient cooling solutions, growing demand for compact and noise-free solutions, need for lower operating costs, and need for better overclocking potential.
Based on solutions, direct liquid cooling solutions segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period
Direct Liquid cooling involves the direct immersion of data center servers into special sealed containers filled with fluids that are non-corrosive and non-toxic. Direct cooling solutions are anticipated to experience good growth opportunities in warmer regions of the world, such as APAC and MEA. Single-phase direct cooling solutions are cheaper to set up, but they tend to reduce the server lifespan. These solutions are, therefore, gaining popularity among data center vendors that utilize servers for a shorter time span.
Based on enterprises, the BFSI segment to hold the highest market share in 2019 in the data center liquid cooling market
The data centers in BFSI are characterized by larger server densities that generate high amounts of heat and require powerful cooling infrastructure. Moreover, with increasing budget constraints, cost-effective infrastructure solutions are becoming essential in the BFSI industry. Thus, this industry focuses on lowering energy consumption by installing advanced data center cooling and innovative building management tools. Data center cooling solutions are increasingly gaining traction in this sector, globally; this can be attributed to their capacity to provide reliable and efficient high performance cooling to large data center facilities.
Based on regions, data center liquid cooling market in Europe to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The high growth of the market in Europe is attributed to the large number of colocation facilities in the region and the increasing adoption of indirect liquid cooling solutions. Data center colocation providers are increasingly adopting liquid cooling due significant benefits in reducing energy consumption. Moreover, rising green data center initiatives are propelling the demand for direct liquid cooling solutions across the region.
Competitive Analysis
The data center liquid cooling market comprises major providers, such as Asetek (Denmark), Rittal (Germany), Vertiv (US), Green Revolution Cooling (US), Midas Green Technologies (US), Allied Control (Hong Kong), Schneider Electric (France), Chilldyne (US), CoolIT Systems (Canada), Submer (Spain), Iceotope (UK), Fujitsu (Japan), Aspen Systems (US), DCX The Liquid Cooling Company (Poland), Ebullient (US), Aquila Group (US), ExaScaler (Japan), Cooler Master Co (China), Asperitas (Netherland), Liqit.io (Ukraine).
The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the data center liquid cooling market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market
4.2 North America Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Component and Country
4.3 Market: Major Countries
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Need for Energy-Efficient Cooling Solutions
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Compact and Noise-Free Solutions
5.2.1.3 Need for Lower Operating Costs
5.2.1.4 Need for Better Overclocking Potential
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Susceptibility to Leakage
5.2.2.2 High Capital Expenditure and Maintenance
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emergence of AI, Blockchain, and Other Advanced Technologies
5.2.3.2 High-Density Cooling Requirements
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Standardization
5.3 Use Cases
5.3.1 Case Study 1: Reduction in Data Center Energy Spending By Adopting Immersion Cooling
5.3.2 Case Study 2: Better Per Rack Power Density and Scalability
5.3.3 Case Study 3: Improvement in Power Usage Effectiveness
6 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Indirect Liquid Cooling
6.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Precision Cooling to Drive Growth of Indirect Liquid Cooling
6.2.1.2 Single Phase
6.2.1.3 Two Phase
6.2.2 Direct Liquid Cooling
6.2.2.1 Growing Demand for High-Density Cooling to Drive Growth of Direct Liquid Cooling
6.2.2.2 Single Phase
6.2.2.3 Two Phase
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Design and Consulting
6.3.1.1 Growing Demand for Technical Evaluation of Liquid Cooling Systems to Drive Growth of Direct Liquid Cooling
6.3.2 Installation and Deployment
6.3.2.1 Increasing Need for Integration With Traditional Cooling Devices to Drive Growth of Installation and Deployment Services
6.3.3 Support and Maintenance
6.3.3.1 Growing Demand for Maintenance of Coolants to Drive Growth of Support and Maintenance Services
7 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Data Center Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Small and Mid-Sized Data Centers
7.2.1 Growing Need for Indirect Liquid Cooling Solutions to Drive the Demand for Small and Mid-Sized Data Centers
7.3 Large Data Centers
7.3.1 Growing Requirement for Direct Liquid Cooling in Large Data Centers
8 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cloud Providers
8.2.1 Increasing Demand for Cloud Services to Drive the Growth of the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market
8.3 Colocation Providers
8.3.1 Availability of Low-Cost, Disaster-Proof Systems to Contribute to A Higher Adoption Among Colocation Providers
8.4 Enterprises
8.4.1 Rapid Deployment Capabilities to Drive the Adoption of Enterprises
8.5 Hyperscale Data Centers
8.5.1 Requirement for Scalable Cooling Solutions to Drive the Adoption in Hyperscale Data Centers
9 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Enterprise
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
9.2.1 Focus on Lowering Energy Consumption to Drive the Adoption of Data Center Liquid Cooling in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Sector
9.3 IT and Telecom
9.3.1 Growing Adoption of Advanced Servers to Drive the Growth of Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions in the IT and Telecom Sector
9.4 Media and Entertainment
9.4.1 Requirement for Scale-Out Solutions to Drive the Adoption of Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions in the Media and Entertainment Industry
9.5 Healthcare
9.5.1 Growing Demand for Customized Data Center Cooling Solutions to Drive Their Adoption in Healthcare
9.6 Government and Defense
9.6.1 Growing Digitalization Initiatives to Drive the Adoption of Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions in Government and Defense Industry
9.7 Retail
9.7.1 Increased Need for Robust Cooling to Drive the Adoption of Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions in Retail Industry
9.8 Research and Academia
9.8.1 Adoption of High-Performance Computing to Drive the Demand for Efficient Cooling Solutions in Research and Academia Industry
9.9 Others
10 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 United States
10.2.1.1 Surge in Demand From Cryptocurrency Providers to Drive the Growth of Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions in the US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 Increased Digitalization and Huge Data Generation to Drive the Adoption of Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions in Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 United Kingdom
10.3.1.1 Eco-Design Requirements Set By the European Parliament for Servers and Data Storage Products to Drive the Growth of the Direct Liquid Cooling Market in the Uk
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.2.1 Attractive Investment Climate of German Locations for Data Centers to Drive the Demand for Liquid Cooling Solutions in the Country
10.3.3 France
10.3.3.1 Growing Demand From Cloud Providers to Drive the Adoption of Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions in France
10.3.4 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.1.1 Growing Number of Colocation Facilities Coupled With Rising Data Center Revenues to Drive the Adoption of Data Center Liquid Cooling in China
10.4.2 Australia
10.4.2.1 Government Initiatives Toward Infrastructure Development to Drive the Adoption of Data Center Liquid Cooling in Australia
10.4.3 India
10.4.3.1 Surging Data Demand to Drive the Rapid Adoption of Liquid Cooling in India
10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 South Africa
10.5.1.1 Developed Telecommunication Infrastructure to Drive the Demand for Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions in South Africa
10.5.2 Saudi Arabia
10.5.2.1 Increasing Demand for Rugged Data Center Solutions to Drive the Demand for Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions in Saudi Arabia
10.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
10.6 Latin America
10.6.1 Brazil
10.6.1.1 Growing IT Spending Across Enterprises to Drive the Adoption of Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions in Brazil
10.6.2 Mexico
10.6.2.1 Increasing Data Demand to Drive the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Growth in Mexico
10.6.3 Rest of Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Competitive Scenario
11.2.1 New Product/Solution Launches and Product Enhancements
11.2.2 Business Expansions
11.2.3 Partnerships
11.2.4 Acquisitions
11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.3.1 Visionary Leaders
11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
11.3.3 Innovators
11.3.4 Emerging Companies
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Asetek
12.3 Rittal
12.4 Vertiv
12.5 Green Revolution Cooling
12.6 Midas Green Technologies
12.7 Allied Control
12.8 Schneider Electric
12.9 Chilldyne
12.10 Coolit Systems
12.11 Submer
12.12 Iceotope
12.13 Fujitsu
12.14 Aspen Systems
12.15 DCX the Liquid Cooling Company
12.16 Ebullient
12.17 Aquila
12.18 Exascaler
12.19 Cooler Master
12.20 Asperitas
12.21 Liqit.Io
12.22 Right to Win
