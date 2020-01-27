Dublin, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology/INAAT Market by Product (Assay & Kit, System), Application (Infectious disease [HIV, Influenza], Blood Screening), Type (LAMP, SDA, NASBA, HDA), End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market size is expected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2019 to USD 3.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.



The major factors driving the growth of this market include the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and the introduction of newer pathogens, the need for prompt diagnosis, the increasing number of blood transfusions and donations, and the cost-benefits of INAAT. However, the extensive usage and reliance on PCR are expected to limit the adoption of INAAT.

The INAAT market comprises major players such as Grifols S.A. (Spain), Hologic, Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson & Company (US), and Meridian Bioscience (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the INAAT market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Assay, kits and reagents segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on the product, the market is segmented broadly into assay, kits, and reagents, and systems. The assay, kits, and reagents segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing number of infectious disease diagnostic tests carried out; the rising prevalence of infectious diseases; the continuous launch of newer, faster, and more reliable POC products; increasing approvals of CLIA-waived tests; accessibility to a wide range of reagents; repeated purchase of reagents; and the increasing use of reagents in therapeutics, basic research, and assay development.



TMA is expected to grow at CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on type, the INAAT market is segmented into TMA, LAMP, SDA, HDA, NASBA, and other INAAT technologies. The TMA segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to the growing reliance on POC diagnosis in hospitals and blood banks.



Infectious disease diagnosis segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The INAAT market, by the applications, has been categorized into infectious disease diagnosis, blood screening, and other applications (cancer diagnosis, cancer research, and laboratory research, which encompass cDNA preparation, whole-genome amplification (WGA), single-nucleotide polymorphism (SNP), and mutation analysis). Infectious disease diagnosis segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of infectious disease diagnostic tests carried out and rising prevalence of infectious diseases, among others.



Asia-Pacific expected to account for the largest share of the global INAAT market in 2019.



Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Factors such as the sustained economic growth in several Asia Pacific countries, the rising disposable income, healthcare infrastructure modernization, increasing penetration of cutting-edge diagnostic technologies (including INAAT) for research and clinical applications, high infectious disease burden, availability of low-cost POC INAAT assays, and growing awareness among physicians and healthcare professionals about the benefits of gene-based disease diagnosis and treatment in Asia Pacific countries are expected to support market growth in this region during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market Overview

4.2 North America: Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market Share, By Product & Country (2019)

4.3 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market, By End User

4.4 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market, By Application

4.5 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market, By Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and the Introduction of Newer Pathogens

5.2.1.2 Need for Prompt Diagnosis and Rapid Treatment

5.2.1.3 Increasing Blood Transfusion and Donations

5.2.1.4 Cost-Benefits

5.2.2 Restraint

5.2.2.1 Dominance of Pcr

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Technology Optimization and Development

5.2.3.2 Emerging Economies



6 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Assays, Kits, and Reagents

6.2.1 Assays, Kits, & Reagents Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market in 2018

6.3 Systems

6.3.1 Market for Systems to Witness Steady Growth Due to Moderate Requirement in Hospitals and Clinical Laboratories



7 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Transcription-Mediated Amplification

7.2.1 Tma Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

7.3 Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification

7.3.1 Rapidity, Stability, and Sensitivity Have Driven the Use of Lamp

7.4 Strand Displacement Amplification

7.4.1 Mirna Amplification for Cancer Diagnosis is the Major Application of Sda

7.5 Helicase-Dependent Amplification

7.5.1 Compatibility With Microfluidic Technologies & Development of Lab-On-Chip Devices Support Market Growth in Hda

7.6 Nucleic Acid Sequence-Based Amplification

7.6.1 Advantages of Nasba Over Pcr has Enhanced Its Adoption in Clinical Settings

7.7 Other Technologies



8 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Infectious Disease Diagnosis

8.2.1 Hepatitis

8.2.1.1 Need to Combat the High Prevalence of Hepatitis has Raised the Demand for INAAT Assays

8.2.2 Ct/Ng

8.2.2.1 Adoption of INAAT for Ct/Ng Diagnosis is Growing Owing to Its Advantages Over Traditional Diagnostic Techniques

8.2.3 Hiv

8.2.3.1 New Product Development Will Provide Considerable Potential for Growth in the Near Future

8.2.4 Influenza

8.2.4.1 Nasba, Lamp, and Samba are Considered Highly Efficient and Reliable Methods of Influenza Diagnosis

8.2.5 Other Infectious Diseases

8.3 Blood Screening

8.3.1 Increasing Number of Blood Donations and Transfusions Have Driven the Use of INAAT in Blood Screening Applications

8.4 Other Applications



9 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.2.1 Hospitals Formed the Largest End-User Segment in the INAAT Market in 2018

9.3 Reference Laboratories

9.3.1 Outsourcing of Tests From Small Hospitals, Physicians' Offices, and Clinics to Support the Growth of This End-User Segment

9.4 Academic & Research Institutes

9.4.1 Industry-Academia Collaborations Supporting the Adoption of INAAT

9.5 Other End Users



10 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 US is A Well-Developed Market for Genome Analysis Techniques

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Investments for Genomic Research and Development of Diagnostics are Supporting Market Growth in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Germany Dominated the European INAAT Market in 2018

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Supportive Government Policies That Aim to Ease Public Access to Diagnostic Assay Procedures to Drive Growth in the INAAT Market

10.3.3 UK

10.3.3.1 Adoption of INAAT Products is Expected to Increase in the UK as A Result of the Growing Focus of Public and Private Organizations on Genomics Research

10.3.4 RoE

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Asia Pacific to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities for INAAT Market Players

10.5 RoW

10.5.1 The RoW INAAT Market is Significantly Smaller Than Other Markets



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2018

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Innovators

11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 Key Product Launches

11.4.2 Key Acquisitions

11.4.3 Key Partnerships, Agreements, Contracts, and Collaborations

11.4.4 Key Expansions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Grifols, S.A.

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Products Offered

12.1.3 Recent Developments

12.2 Hologic, Inc.

12.3 Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

12.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.5 Meridian Bioscience

12.6 Eiken Chemicals Co. Ltd.

12.7 Quidel Corporation

12.8 Tecan Trading AG

12.9 Diasorin Group S.P.A

12.10 Qiagen

12.11 Illumina, Inc.

12.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

12.13 bioMerieux S.A.

12.14 GE Healthcare

12.15 Other Companies

12.15.1 New England Biolabs, Inc.

12.15.2 Lucigen Corporation

12.15.3 Ustar Biotechnologies Ltd.

12.15.4 TwistDx Limited

12.15.5 Mast Group Ltd.

12.15.6 Genomtec S.A.



