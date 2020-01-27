Dublin, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sialorrhea - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Sialorrhea in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.



The report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Sialorrhea from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.



Study Period: 2017-2028



Sialorrhea Epidemiology



The Sialorrhea epidemiology division provides the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (Epidemiology of Sialorrhea Associated Etiologies, Occurrence of Sialorrhea, Occurrence of Chronic Sialorrhea) scenario of Sialorrhea in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2028.



According to this estimate, there were 2,484,780 cases of Sialorrhea in 7MM in 2017.



Sialorrhea Drug Chapters



This segment of the Sialorrhea report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs along with other clinical candidates. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Anticholinergics and botulinum dominate the Sialorrhea treatment landscape and therefore generate revenue. Most medications that are used to reduce saliva production have anticholinergic action at the muscarinic receptor. However, the lack of selectivity means that systemic side effects with these medications can be troublesome and impact their use. Botulinum Toxins and are increasingly being recognized as a safe and effective alternative to systemic medications for the reduction of saliva, without many of the side-effects.



Sialorrhea Market Outlook



The Sialorrhea market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



According to this research, the market of Sialorrhea in 7MM was found to be USD 1073.62 Million in 2017, and is expected to increase during the course of the study period (2017-2028). Among the 7MM, the United States accounts for the largest market size of Sialorrhea, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.



Sialorrhea Drugs Uptake



This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Key Topics Covered



1. Key Insights



2. Sialorrhea Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Market Share (%) of Sialorrhea in 2017 - 7MM

2.2. Market Share (%) of Sialorrhea in 2028 - 7MM



3. Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Classification of Sialorrhea

3.3. Etiology of Sialorrhea

3.4. Sialorrhea associated risk factors

3.5. Physiology of salivary function

3.6. Pathophysiology of Sialorrhea

3.7. Clinical Features and Possible Complications of Sialorrhea

3.8. Assessment of Sialorrhea



4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Total Cases of Sialorrhea in 7MM



5. Country Wise-Epidemiology

5.1. United States

5.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.1.2. Epidemiology of Sialorrhea Associated Etiologies in the United States

5.1.3. Occurrence of Sialorrhea in the United States

5.1.4. Occurrence of Chronic Sialorrhea in the United States

5.2. EU-5

5.2.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. France

5.2.4. Italy

5.2.5. Spain

5.2.6. United Kingdom

5.3. Japan

5.3.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.3.2. Epidemiology of Sialorrhea Associated Etiologies in Japan

5.3.3. Occurrence of Sialorrhea in Japan

5.3.4. Occurrence of Chronic Sialorrhea in Japan



6. Treatment and Management

6.1. Treatment for Children

6.2. Treatment for Clozapine-induced Sialorrhea

6.3. Treatment of Sialorrhea in Parkinson's disease

6.4. Patient Journey



7. Unmet Needs



8. Case Studies

8.1. Scopolamine Ointment for Clozapine-Associated Sialorrhea: A Case Report

8.2. Surgical management of Chronic Sialorrhea in pediatric patients: 10-year experience from one tertiary care institution



9. Marketed Products

9.1. Cuvposa: Merz Pharmaceuticals

9.1.1. Product Description

9.1.2. Product Development Activities

9.1.3. Clinical Development

9.1.4. Safety and Efficacy

9.1.5. Product Profile

9.2. Sialanar (glycopyrronium bromide): Proveca Pharma Ltd

9.2.1. Product Description

9.2.2. Product Development Activities

9.2.3. Clinical Development

9.2.4. Product Profile



10. Emerging Drugs

10.1. Key Cross Competition

10.2. Myobloc: US WorldMeds

10.2.1. Product Description

10.2.2. Product Development Activities

10.2.3. Clinical Development

10.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

10.2.5. Product Profile

10.3. Xeomin (incobotulinumtoxinA): Merz Pharma

10.4. NH004: NeuroHealing Pharmaceuticals



11. Other Clinical Candidates

11.1. OP-014 (clonidine/oxybutynin): Orient Pharma

11.1.1. Product Description

11.1.2. Clinical Development

11.1.3. Product Profile

11.2. NT0502: Neos Therapeutics



12. Off label Drugs



13. Sialorrhea: 7 Major Market Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Market Size of Sialorrhea in 7MM

13.3. Market Outlook: 7MM



14. The United States Market Outlook

14.1. United States Market Size

14.1.1. Total Market size of Sialorrhea

14.1.2. Market Size by Therapies



15. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

15.1. Germany

15.2. France

15.3. Italy

15.4. Spain

15.5. The United Kingdom



16. Japan: Market Outlook

16.1. Japan Market Size

16.2. Total Market Size of Sialorrhea

16.3. Market Size by Therapies



17. Market Drivers



18. Market Barriers



